Texas is booming, and the Texas Department of Transportation is delivering on its commitment to ensure people and goods can move safely and efficiently in a rapidly growing state. During our November Texas Transportation Commission meeting, I announced that TxDOT has a historic and record $30 billion of roads and bridges under construction in Texas.
This is a direct response to Texas voters overwhelmingly passing Propositions 1 and 7 in 2014 and 2015 to dedicate more money to highways. Thanks to this and forward-thinking state leaders who understand that infrastructure investment counts, we are estimating about a $1 billion annual boost from state funding sources for construction and project development in the next 10 years to keep people moving.
Texas also could receive an additional $1 billion a year in federal funds over the next five years if Congress authorizes funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for road construction, bridges, ports, aviation, and public and active transportation.
Infrastructure investment in Texas matters more than ever.
On Nov. 23, 2021, Gov. Greg Abbott and others announced that Samsung has chosen Taylor, Texas, for a $17 billion advanced semiconductor factory. TxDOT has assigned $67 million in its 10-year plan to make roadway improvements to address congestion in the area where the plant is being developed. Earlier in 2021, Tesla said it would move its headquarters to Texas following plans to build a manufacturing facility now underway in East Austin.
These companies recognize the importance of a reliable transportation system. It helps consistently move their products to markets across the country and around the world, an even greater task with current supply chain challenges.
Population growth in Texas also continues to outpace all other states. According to recent census estimates, Texas grew by more than 310,000 from July 2020 to July 2021, and we’re fast approaching a population of 30 million.
Our Texas Clear Lanes initiative, which identifies and addresses the biggest congestion chokepoints in our TxDOT metro districts, is in full swing right now. Since 2015, we have programmed more than $26 billion in Texas Clear Lanes projects, and have completed 12 with an additional 20 under construction and 15 under development.
And benefits go beyond just adding the much-needed capacity to tackle traffic.
The Texas A&M Transportation Institute has determined additional return on investment to communities from these projects. For example, in Houston, every $1 invested in the I-45 Improvement Project will result in a nearly $7 return on investment to the region from jobs, better travel times, environmental benefits and more.
While some would argue that creating more capacity simply creates more demand, the truth is that the demand is already there and growing rapidly. Without solutions on our highways, this traffic is diverted to busy city streets and neighborhoods, diminishing quality of life for parents trying to get home from work or children out playing. Texans expect us to direct our funding toward transportation infrastructure that people use and that serves to meet the economic needs of the state.
My mantra, since becoming chairman of the Texas Transportation Commission in September 2017, is “execute, execute, execute,” and Texans can know Gov. Abbott and Texas transportation leaders have kept their eye on the ball. While a global pandemic brought uncertainty worldwide, our transportation system in Texas is something we can all count on — today and in the future.