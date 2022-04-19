This editorial was first published in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions.
The struggle over what books are on the shelves in school libraries is more smoke than fire.
The reality is that all but a handful of books are not worthy of objection. But that is not to say there is no cause for concern.
Reasonable people should agree that books containing graphic sexual images shouldn’t be available in Texas public schools, and we have seen at least one example where that was the case.
Had such a title not gotten onto the shelf in the first place, maybe school libraries would not now be subject to the sort of intense scrutiny they are under. Or maybe they would. Many of the complaints we’ve seen about books are less about the images and scenes they depict than the ideas they convey — and that’s worrisome.
It’s not clear that any effort to resolve the concerns that have been raised will be successful. First, it’s become a valuable political wedge, and those rarely go away easily.
But it’s also true that the question of what is appropriate for which student is too subjective to be pinned down. And the nature of communal standards for content has shifted so rapidly, to both the left and the right, that people are quick to disagree now not only about new material but about books that not so long ago didn’t raise any concerns at all.
All that said, we support the Texas Education Agency’s attempt to more deeply involve parents and school boards in the question of what books are appropriate in school libraries. The plan does not come without concern. It’s easy to imagine misguided school boards elected by reactionary parents removing all sorts of important and valuable material from school libraries in ways that target works with challenging ideas or about vulnerable populations.
But parents and children ultimately have the most at stake in schools. And it is wholly reasonable to give them a voice in what material their libraries offer, something most school districts already offer anyway. It’s equally reasonable to have the elected body that represents those parents have a say in ordering materials and in the inclusion or exclusion of certain works.
We nevertheless expect that this will all end in a lesson of being careful what you wish for. School boards that adopt the TEA’s recommended policy may come to regret the day they took on the librarian’s job.
It’s easy to join the chorus of complaints about individual titles. It’s far harder to select works that will enrich the lives and minds of children, not run afoul of federal law prohibiting banning material based solely on ideas expressed and not offend anyone.
It sounds like a downright impossible job. Which is exactly what it has become for school librarians lately.
Perhaps getting a taste of the hard work involved in putting together a dynamic and meaningful school library will reawaken school trustees to the reality that this work is best left to professional curators rather than political boards.