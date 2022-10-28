Cooper Creek Cemetery

Shown is an early 1900s tombstone at the Cooper Creek Cemetery in northeast Denton.

 Courtesy/Rudy Rodriguez

The state marker at the entrance to Cooper Creek Cemetery in northeast Denton presents a fascinating backstory of the remaining “remnants” of people living in an earlier period in the cemetery’s namesake community. This pre-1900s cemetery with varied engravings etched on the tombstones transmits some exciting, thought-provoking information about the Cooper Creek community’s rich history and the more expansive region of North Texas.

Noteworthy are the barely legible, weather-beaten grave identifications on the tombstones of interred remains of Spanish-surnamed men, women and children, including stillborn babies. The reference to the original hometown of the deceased individuals and Fecha de Muerte (Date of Death) reveals the origin of these first immigrants from Mexico and approximate period of settlement in Cooper Creek.

RUDY RODRIGUEZ is a longtime member of the League of United Latin American Citizens, a retired professor from the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University, and a former member of the Denton ISD Board of Trustees.

