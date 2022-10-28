The state marker at the entrance to Cooper Creek Cemetery in northeast Denton presents a fascinating backstory of the remaining “remnants” of people living in an earlier period in the cemetery’s namesake community. This pre-1900s cemetery with varied engravings etched on the tombstones transmits some exciting, thought-provoking information about the Cooper Creek community’s rich history and the more expansive region of North Texas.
Noteworthy are the barely legible, weather-beaten grave identifications on the tombstones of interred remains of Spanish-surnamed men, women and children, including stillborn babies. The reference to the original hometown of the deceased individuals and Fecha de Muerte (Date of Death) reveals the origin of these first immigrants from Mexico and approximate period of settlement in Cooper Creek.
This major revelation also helps to establish the region of San Luis, Potosí, in Mexico as the origin of most immigrants representing the first “critical mass” of Mexican families settling in Denton.
The fragmented evidence pieced together over time supports this conclusion. Neither the over-300-year claim by the Spanish Crown of Tejas (now Texas) nor the 1821-1836 period of Mexico’s control of Texas produce any factual data showing settlements of people from Spain or Mexico in the present Denton County region. This is the region south from what Spain’s mapmakers called El Rio Rojo (now the Red River).
The W.C. Peters original colonists settling in the Denton area soon after Texas joined the Union in 1845 were from the central and eastern United States. There were also a few settlers from Germany.
The poor and indigenous people with the most suppressed civil liberties joined in the large national exodus from Mexico into Texas and other U.S. states during Porfirio Diaz’s turbulent era as president beginning in the late 1800s. The Mexican Revolution of 1910, an integral part of this historical period, highlighted the first decades of the new century.
Displaced families affected by Diaz’s harsh policies are cited as one of the influencing factors contributing to the emergence of the once-vibrant neighborhood of Little Mexico near the present downtown city of Dallas. Mexico’s troubled period may have also caused marginalized men, women and children to travel the long journey across the rugged dry terrain used today by migrants from Mexico seeking a better life for themselves and their families. For some of these refugees escaping the intolerable conditions of their home country, their journey eventually may have led them beyond Dallas to Denton’s Cooper Creek community.
The aggregation in North Texas of corn, wheat and cotton farming, and the resultant demand for unskilled agricultural labor during the late 1800s and early 1900s, could have created the job opportunities attracting the first Mexican families to the region. The remains of many of these Denton trailblazers are now buried in the Cooper Creek Cemetery.
The Denton County Death Record of the Cooper Creek Cemetery includes members of the Villanueva family: Benigno Villanueva, date of death, Feb. 18, 1918, and Felicela Villanueva, date of death, June 1, 1910, “age 2 years 2 months.” Tiburcio Menchaca, date of death, July 3, 1920, is the only grave with an adorned iron fence enclosure.
These graves are of people lying “close to their Cooper Creek Anglo neighbors.” Some of these names are cited in a beautifully designed black iron plaque with text engravings welcoming visitors to the graveyard commemorated as a historic landmark by the state of Texas in 2011.
Amid the city of Denton’s fun and jubilation planned for this weekend, El Día de Los Muertos (the Day of the Dead), let’s remember the true significance of this yearly festivity. Let’s especially pay homage to the new Americans no longer with us, such as the courageous people who left their homeland of Mexico unwillingly and unaware of what obstacles they would have to overcome along the way to their new country. Many of these graves are now on the grounds of the Cooper Creek Cemetery to remind us of our multicultural past.
More importantly, they all represent amazing people of an earlier generation who should be credited for helping lay the foundation for Denton’s prosperous future as a proud city of diverse cultural communities.
The County’s Guide to Denton County Cemeteries invites public members wanting to do research on the county’s cemeteries, including the cemetery in Cooper Creek, to review burial records kept in a Master Index File at the Courthouse-on-the-Square.
RUDY RODRIGUEZ is a longtime member of the League of United Latin American Citizens, a retired professor from the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University, and a former member of the Denton ISD Board of Trustees.