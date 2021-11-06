I knew a woman, her name was Gloria, and when I first met her, she was crying. Her crying surprised me since I had never met her before and was at her home to do some work.
So I sat down at the kitchen table and listened to her sob and whimper and weep, all the time wondering what I was getting myself into. I barely knew her, and I admit that my first inclination was to leave, run actually, but she was in such obvious pain I was reluctant to go anywhere and was essentially glued to the chair. She went through a roll of paper towels, but eventually her sobbing diminished, and between sobs, she told me her story.
Eighteen years before on that date, she had an abortion, and not a day went by when she did not think of what might have been. “Yes it was legal, even free, but that doesn’t take away the fact that my girl would be almost 18 today,” she said, “and I robbed her of a life.”
I spent the next hour listening to her own recriminations. A story of a life ruined by the “selfish act of a young girl,” her words, who was basically talked into it by the adults around her. “I wish there had been somebody there to talk me out of it” she claimed. “But at the time, all I heard was that it was my body, my decision, my right. Nobody told me the other side of the coin,” she added, “and there is a big other side.”
Coincidence or not, almost a year later I had the same thing happen again, this time, however, with a different, one could even say a happier, twist.
I went into another woman’s house, and she was also crying. One never gets used to this, so I reacted like the first time and wanted to run. But I stayed and listened to her story. Twenty years before, she had gone to a clinic to get an abortion, and when she got there, she refused to get out of the car. She doesn’t know why, she just did.
Her friend who drove her there tried to talk her into getting out, a nurse came out of the clinic with a wheelchair to help her in, but it was no use, she would not budge. Today was her daughter’s 20th birthday, and not a day goes by that she doesn’t think about what might have been and how lucky she was that she had become paralyzed at that critical moment and would not listen to anybody, but simply sat in her car, unyielding to the world around her, and shaking like a leaf.
Nonetheless, with clenched fists and teeth grinding in her mouth, she refused to budge. Eventually her friend gave up and drove her home. Yes, they were hard years — raising a kid single-handed is no job for the weak — but with help from her family, friends, the church and eventually a good man, she made it, got her education, and now her daughter is her best friend. They are truly inseparable, and the reason she was crying.
Much has been said lately in this newspaper and others about the right to abortion, the laws supporting that right, the laws preventing it, some even calling it a constitutional right. There have been numerous articles explaining what some think are the logical, scientific or religious arguments in favor, or against.
Here is where I think most everyone misses the point, especially men. From what I have discovered talking to a few of the women who have had some experience in the subject, abortion has nothing to do with logic or common sense. To them it’s not a religious issue, or even a scientific one, and much less a political one. It’s strictly an emotional one.
The issue is not whether life begins after six weeks, or whether at that time it’s just a meaningless blob, or whether a heartbeat means life, or individual rights, or any of that. To them, the issue was allowing the procedure and living with the consequences, period. I suspect that for every thousand abortions, there might be a thousand stories comparable to the ones I just told.
I even thought of doing my own case study: going out and interviewing a hundred women who had the procedure and getting a better idea of what went through their minds at the time, and 20 years hence. But it takes a brave person to do that and I’m not that brave.
That said, the women I’ve met who have had an abortion, or even thought about it, surely are.