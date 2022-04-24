John B. Denton is a mysterious man in a city and county that bears his name. He has been inaccurately glorified – and vilified. After I wrote about Denton, comments turned nasty, saying he was a racist Texas Ranger who wanted to “kill Indians, any Indians.”
After spending hours researching people, I get testy when someone attacks them. It’s rude to sully Denton’s name. He can’t defend himself because he has been dead for 181 years.
First, Denton wasn’t a Texas Ranger. That’s part of the larger-than-life narrative about Denton after his death. Old settlers memorializing Denton promoted Texas tall tales, like a comparison between Denton and the lamb of Calvary. Old settlers attempting to elevate Denton’s status embellished his accomplishments.
The second inaccurate comment is that Denton was racist because everyone was racist 100 years ago. Absolutes are dangerous. I’ve read accounts of people who clearly said or did things that were racist or ethnocentric. In Denton’s case, the historical record about his approach to ethnic groups is silent; he can’t be characterized either way.
To be sure, Native Americans endured unfair treatment on the Texas frontier. Politicians did nothing to resolve tension between natives forced from their land and land-hungry settlers lured to Texas with the promise of free land.
The most important thing about any historical account is context. Here’s what happened in Texas five years prior to Denton’s death: In March 1836, Gen. Santa Anna’s Mexican forces killed every Texian defender in the Alamo. On Palm Sunday, Mexican soldiers marched 342 weaponless captive Texian soldiers out of a makeshift Goliad chapel prison and executed them. Only a few Texians survived, including Andrew Jackson Hitchcock, who eventually moved to Denton. On April 21, Santa Anna surrendered in exchange for his life after the 18-minute battle of San Jacinto.
Historians believe the massacre of so many Anglos at the Alamo and Goliad emboldened displaced Comanche, Caddo and Wichita warriors to attack Fort Parker a month later. They killed and seriously injured seven men, and captured seven, including 9-year-old Cynthia Ann Parker. Rachel Plummer’s widely publicized account of the massacre terrified settlers.
The Republic of Texas was a scary place between 1836 and 1845. The government had no money and no army. Texas’ first president, Sam Houston, sympathized with Native Americans, as did settlers who lived peacefully among natives before moving to Texas. Houston’s successor, Mirabeau B. Lamar, however, promoted ethnic cleansing.
The tipping point came in April 1841, four years after the Alamo fell, with the Ripley family massacre by Native Americans. Ambrose Ripley was away, but his wife and seven children were stabbed, clubbed and burned to death by rogue Native Americans. These rare but highly publicized brutal incidents rallied settlers, whose only defense was Lamar’s anti-Indian militia.
Gen. Edward Tarrant commanded John B. Denton’s untrained volunteer militia. As a prominent, citizen, Denton would have been viewed negatively for not volunteering. In the Battle of Village Creek, Tarrant’s militia attacked a nearby Anadarko village they incorrectly believed killed the Ripley family. Denton was killed by a rogue band of Oklahoma natives, who likely massacred the family. His rookie mistake of riding into what commanders perceived as an ambush cost him his life.
Denton’s 16-year-old bride taught him to read. He became a well-read, powerful orator. The woods were teeming with ministers when he moved to Texas as a Methodist a circuit rider, so he studied law, passed the bar, and practiced law in Clarksville. Denton was 34 years old when he was killed, too young to achieve greatness. He was, however, a good man loved by peers.
For a deeper dive into Denton’s life, Mike Cochran new book, John B. Denton: The Larger-than-Life Story of the Fighting Parson and Texas Ranger, is available at the Emily Fowler Library. Or you can mosey down to Patchouli Joe’s Bookstore and git yer own copy. You ‘ll find mandatory dry historical content alongside juicy details. You’ll have to read the book to find out why Denton isn’t buried in Denton’s grave.
And the old settlers gave whoever is buried on the Square a heck of a nice funeral.