Sometimes it seems like our immigration problems will never be resolved. We work and struggle and manage to curb it for a short while; then, when we least expect it, here they come again.
Every president since Eisenhower has tried to fix this. Yet multiple efforts have produced little change. Presidents from both parties have addressed the issue with small success. And after a brief slowdown, we again see those awful pictures of hundreds of people crowded into tiny spaces hoping to gain entry.
Well, my statistics teacher taught me that a problem well defined is a problem half solved. Maybe that should be our approach. Let’s define the problem.
First, no one believes that allowing white Europeans into our country is a problem. They are usually healthy, have some money, speak English, and they can read. Most Americans would say that this is not the problem.
Second, people with lots of money are welcome in our country. Did you know that? Anyone willing to invest $750,000 in a woman- or minority-owned business is allowed entry. People with money can enter the USA, no matter what country they come from. That is not the problem.
Third, doctors from India are welcome here. They speak English, and they have a trade that we need, so that is not the problem.
And it does not seem that the problem is focused on Latin Americans. OK, Mexicans and Guatemalans are often illiterate, in poor health, speak little English, and many can only do unskilled labor. But they find plenty of work, and we need them. So they are not the problem.
The problem is that there are too many of them. Let’s say it again. The problem is that there are just too many Latin Americans trying to get in.
Indeed, according to the US Customs and Border Protection, our Border Patrol encountered 172,331 immigrants in March 2021 — mostly from Latin America. Thus, the problem is that there are too many people pushing and shoving to get into our country. It has crushed our immigration courts to the point where people have to wait as long as a year to have their case heard. Many disappear into our society and never show up for court. They are the ones who are here illegally.
So I propose a solution — that we temporarily close our borders on the south. Keep them closed until our flooded immigration courts catch up. When they get caught up, open the borders again. If/when the courts get flooded again, close the borders again till they catch up. And so on. Our courts would still be busy, but not overwhelmed. And folks would wait maybe a few days to have their case brought before a judge.
If you have a better idea, let’s hear it. But please, give us a solution. It does no good to just question my intelligence. Give us specific steps and detailed directions. You can start now in the commentary section and even write a letter to the editor. I do not guarantee publication but can assure you our editor will read every letter carefully.
Who knows? Maybe we can start a movement right here in our very own hometown newspaper. Wouldn’t that be something!