Republicans under Donald Trump’s leadership don’t have solutions for real problems, so they make up problems to divert attention from real issues. Or they pretend that real problems are not problems at all.
The Republican National Committee says Jan. 6 was “legitimate political discourse,” not an attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn a duly certified election. How many times have you worn helmets, bulletproof vests and used bear spray while engaging in legitimate political discourse? Do your political arguments involve breaking down doors, smashing windows and assaulting police officers?
Republicans in Texas are calling for a parents’ bill of rights. Pretending that parents’ rights are at risk while ignoring real problems like parents being able to afford health care for their children.
Republicans pretend that we have pornography in schools. Have you ever met a school librarian?
Republicans oppose school curriculum acknowledging racism in America in order to protect white kids who might feel guilty. Seriously, that’s their reason. Meanwhile they oppose removing monuments honoring Confederate soldiers and generals so that we can “preserve history” of a war fought to preserve slavery.
“Elect us!” say Republican candidates. “We can’t fix real problems but have solutions to fix imaginary problems.” They hope that if you are worried about parents losing their rights then maybe you will not notice a lack of health care, pollution, climate change, failing infrastructure and gun violence.
Republicans believe that we can cure gun violence with more guns. They have made it easier to obtain and carry a gun while making it harder to vote.
With that logic, I expect Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell will promote drinking bourbon to achieve sobriety. Maybe we can cure obesity by eating more fast food, cake and ice-cream.
In December of 2012, the National Rifle Association’s Wayne LaPierre said, “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” This was the NRA’s tone deaf response to the murder of 20 children and six staff at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Republicans covet NRA endorsements and have misrepresented the Second Amendment as an excuse to fight background checks and common-sense gun regulations.
Every year, Republicans have weakened gun laws, and the number of guns in the U.S. have increased. So let’s just look and see how much we have reduced gun violence since 2012. The following data is from Gun Violence Archive, a nonpartisan, nonprofit research group. Visit their website and see the graphs for yourself.
If more guns make us safer, then we would expect the number of deaths and injuries from guns to go down instead of climbing. But the numbers from 2014 to 2021 show guns don’t make us safer. Willful, malicious or accidental deaths from guns totaled 12,418 in 2014 with an upward trend almost every year till 2021, when the total was 20,805. That is an increase of 67%.
Mass shootings (defined as an incident where four or more people are injured or killed not including the shooter) have more than doubled from 269 in 2012 to 693 in 2021.
Injuries or deaths to children have increased 75% from 603 in 2012 to 1,060 in 2021. Injuries or deaths to teens from guns have increased 99% from 2,318 to 4,616. Maybe banning books in schools is not the way we need to protect our kids.
The United States has just over 4% of the world’s population but around 42% of the global stock of civilian firearms. In the U.S., there are 120.5 guns for every 100 residents. The next highest ratio is in Canada with around 34 guns for every 100 residents. But instead of being safer, the U.S. has six times as many firearm homicides as Canada. Six times!
David Hemenway, director of the Harvard Injury Control Research Center, has concluded, “Within the United States, a wide array of empirical evidence indicates that more guns in a community leads to more homicide.”
Elected officials should put their energy and effort into fixing real problems and not imaginary ones that divert our attention and resources from reality. Data and facts can help sort out real problems from fake problems.
When the Republican National Committee tells you that the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Congress is just “legitimate political discourse,” they are telling you to ignore what you saw and what you know to be true. Why keep electing people who insult our intelligence with such outlandish lies?
It seems reasonable to suggest that as long as we keep electing people who lie those elected will keep lying.