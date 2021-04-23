HUGS go to … the organizers and volunteers involved in last week’s “Fix My Ride” event at the Cross Timbers Hope Center, where free vehicle repairs and meals were provided to participants. For about a decade, the event as been held biannually through the contributions of such sponsors as Tommy’s Hi Tech Auto Repair, James Wood AutoPark and Argyle Auto Care. We all know how expensive car repairs can sometimes get — and how critical a working automobile is to a productive independence. A well-deserved celebratory horn tap goes out to “Fix My Ride.”
HUGS go to … Denton County Public Health and Denton County Emergency Services District 1, which started vaccinating homebound individuals against COVID-19 this past week. This is another important step forward as the county continues to push toward herd immunity through total vaccinations. If you or a family member are in need of homebound vaccinations, be sure to sign up at www.DentonCounty.gov/vaccine or call the DCPH COVID-19 Hotline at 940-349-2585.
HUGS go to … all Denton County registered voters who have already cast their ballots in the May 1 general and special elections through the early voting, which continues into next week. As pointed out Wednesday on this page, for all of the conveniences rolled out during early voting, now is the time to cast your vote. Early voting continues through April 27. To find out information on your assigned precinct and voting requirements, go to votedenton.gov.
SHRUGS go to … the Krum ISD school board, which requires a formal Texas Public Information Act request to obtain the public documents available to board members for board members. A TPIA request filed April 13 by this newspaper for the documents related to the April 14 meeting resulted in the documents being produced April 21. Krum ISD would be wise to follow the guidance of neighboring districts, such as Denton ISD, in attaching those documents to the agendas when they are posted in advance of public meetings. The public has every right to view the same documents used to inform important decisions that impact their lives and those of their children. Providing them a week after any decisions are made is just ridiculous.
HUGS go to … the Argyle boys and girls golf teams for advancing to the state tournament. The Argyle boys golf team won the 4A Region I tournament in Lubbock, while the Argyle girls golf team finished second.
HUGS also go to … Aubrey’s Nate Henry for winning his 100th game as the Chaparrals’ baseball coach. Aubrey, which is ranked No. 8 in the state, beat Anna 1-0 on Tuesday night in 10 innings for Henry’s 100th victory.
HUGS go to … Gretchen Busl, Danielle Phillips-Cunningham and Julie Libersat of Texas Woman’s University, who received a National Endowment for the Humanities grant of $99,426. The grant will support an experiential learning initiative to integrate the history of Quakertown Park into TWU courses and allow the creation of a digital humanities archive for Quakertown research and reflections.