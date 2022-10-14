DRC_Editorial

HUGS go to … the larger community of Pilot Point, but especially the friends, family and associates of former Mayor Shea Dane Patterson, who died unexpectedly Monday. Patterson, 52, served eight years as mayor of the city and leaves behind a legacy of support and service to her community. We join the many community members and state leaders expressing condolences on her passing.

HUGS go to … the University of North Texas for being among 43 Hispanic-serving institutions to be named a Fulbright Hispanic-Serving Institution Leader. The honor comes from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. This marks the university’s first time to earn the distinction. The bureau designates colleges and universities as leaders in this area that have engaged with Fulbright exchange participants during the 2021-22 academic year. UNT is one of only 21 Tier 1 research universities to be designated as a Hispanic-serving institution.

