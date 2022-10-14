HUGS go to … the larger community of Pilot Point, but especially the friends, family and associates of former Mayor Shea Dane Patterson, who died unexpectedly Monday. Patterson, 52, served eight years as mayor of the city and leaves behind a legacy of support and service to her community. We join the many community members and state leaders expressing condolences on her passing.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas for being among 43 Hispanic-serving institutions to be named a Fulbright Hispanic-Serving Institution Leader. The honor comes from the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. This marks the university’s first time to earn the distinction. The bureau designates colleges and universities as leaders in this area that have engaged with Fulbright exchange participants during the 2021-22 academic year. UNT is one of only 21 Tier 1 research universities to be designated as a Hispanic-serving institution.
HUGS go to … Jamie Castro Rodriguez, who works with the Northwest ISD Family Involvement Parents as Teachers Program, for winning the 2022 Parent Educator of the Year Award. The award is given by Parents as Teachers, an early childhood development nonprofit that focuses on maternal health and preparing children to start school. It recognizes the work of home-visiting professionals for outstanding contributions to children and families.
SHRUGS go to … the still-quiet stage on the rooftop of LSA Burger Co. in downtown Denton. The local restaurant got a fair amount of criticism by people who didn’t enjoy the volume or style of the performers who played on the stage. And there were occasional gaffes where the music encroached on vigils and events taking place on the courthouse lawn. But the local stage provided paying gigs for local and touring musicians, something the arts community in Denton and the city’s economic development division have supported.
HUGS go to … the city of Aubrey, which will begin its downtown master planning process next year to protect the town’s character and history in the face of massive growth. With the projected growth, the Aubrey school district alone is projected to grow by more than 8,900 students in the next 10 years. We applaud the city’s efforts to get out in front of that growth and put forward a plan that accommodates the future while also preserving the past.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas football team, which is an elite company these days when it comes to its performance in conference play. The Mean Green enter their game at home against Louisiana Tech on Saturday having won seven straight Conference USA games dating back to last season. That run puts UNT in a tie for the fourth-longest streak in the country behind national powers Georgia and Alabama as well as Cincinnati. UNT still has a long way to go to get to where it wants to be at 3-3, but congratulations are in order for the Mean Green for taking care of business in C-USA play.
Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions to this editorial from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.