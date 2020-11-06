HUGS go to … everyone involved in the historic turnout in Denton County for Tuesday’s general election, from the county’s Elections Administration staff, to the poll workers and election judges, to the thousands of voters who braved the lines during early voting or mailed in an absentee ballot or cast their vote on Election Day. In the end, over 419,000 registered voters in the county cast a ballot, for a turnout of 74%. That’s an amazing response, particularly within a state long chided as an election wallflower. We only hope that Tuesday was a turning point and not a one-time blip, with that enthusiasm carrying over to next month, when three critical races — including Denton’s mayoral election — head to a runoff.
HUGS go to … the winners of Tuesday’s Denton City Council races for District 1 (Birdia Johnson) and Deb Armintor (at-large Place 5). We know they were long campaigns in an unprecedented time because of the pandemic. We congratulate them on their hard work and wish them well in their new terms. Hugs also go to those who continue to campaign because of runoffs —mayoral candidates Keely Briggs and Gerard Hudspeth; District 2 candidates Ronnie Anderson and Connie Baker; and at-large Place 6 candidates Jim Mann and Paul Meltzer. Congratulations are also in order for them. We know they would like to have ended their campaigns on Tuesday but are excited they are “still in the race.” Well done, candidates!
SHRUGS go to … President Donald Trump, who on Thursday night condemned the ongoing election process as “corrupt” and “disastrous” without offering one iota of corroborated proof of widespread wrongdoing, irregularities or illegalities. The unhinged allegations the president made during the 16-minute press briefing were so historic in their irresponsibility that all three of the major networks cut away from the briefing to debunk his claims. The episode contrasts with Richard Nixon’s 1960 response to an equally close election against John F. Kennedy in which credible proof was offered of widespread fraud. The sitting vice president at the time refused to demand a recount, sparing the nation the lasting damage that would have been rendered to our trust in the electoral process, instead insisting, “No one steals the presidency of the United States.’’ With Trump, we are instead reminded of the delinquent tenant who, upon being told he faces eviction, decides to trash the apartment on his way out.
SHRUGS also go to … Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who, instead of applying responsible leadership in rebutting the president’s dangerous remarks, doubled down on the wild conspiracies alleged, saying, “What we’re seeing tonight, what we’ve been seeing the last three days, is outrageous. It is partisan, it is political, and it is lawless. We’re seeing this pattern in Democratic city after Democratic city …” We’re not sure what Cruz is watching, but any time spent watching any of the news channels reveals the transparency, caution and hard work being devoted to the thankless process of counting votes. And just as it should not be the case with “Republican,” “Democratic” should be used as a blanket synonym for “criminal” or “corrupt.” If you have evidence of crimes or corruption, then by all means present it so that it can be investigated — and if not, demonstrate the leadership your constituents demand. President George Washington warned in his 1796 farewell address of the danger of political parties, saying members ran the risk of being more loyal to the party than the country. Sen. Cruz is who he was talking about.
HUGS go to … the stakeholders responsible for the $8 million renovation and reopening of the Fairhaven, including Historic Denton, InvestCor Development, Texas Historic Commission and the National Park Service. The architecturally significant and historic property had been vacant for years before Randy Hunt, president of Historic Denton, made a push to keep it from being razed. A modern creation for its time in the 1960s, Fairhaven closed in 2007 and fell into disrepair. For some developers, the project was too expensive to take on. But for InvestCor, which received tax credits for completing the renovation, it was too great of an opportunity. The work put into that building was evident during an open house last week that close to 100 people attended. It was a worthy initiative to save the Fairhaven, and we thank those whose efforts truly paid off.
HUGS go to … the Aubrey Lady Chaparrals and Argyle Lady Eagles for winning area championships earlier this week. Aubrey swept Midlothian Heritage in the Class 4A Region II area match, while Argyle rallied to knock off Iowa Park in the 4A Region I area game.