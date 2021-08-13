HUGS go to … the Denton City Council for voting 5-2 Thursday night to enact a mask ordinance in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order. The five members who voted for the ordinance — Brian Beck, Alison Maguire, Paul Meltzer, Vicki Byrd and Deb Armintor — are correct to suggest such a mandate is warranted in the wake of the escalating threat posed by the latest wave of COVID-19 infections, which again have led to a rash of hospitalizations and the unavailability of monitored ICU beds.
Largely fueled by the high numbers of community members who refuse to get a coronavirus vaccine, the pandemic’s recent spike left the council no choice but to insist that everyone wear a mask — a proven deterrent in stemming COVID-19 infections — while indoors. We applaud those council members who lined up behind responsible governance in the face of tyrannical threats.
SHRUGS go to … Gov. Greg Abbott, whose executive order the council defied was designed more to protect his poll numbers than to protect the public health. The authority to issue the executive order was granted to the governor via the Texas Disaster Act of 1975, whose top stated purpose was to “reduce vulnerability of people and communities of this state to damage, injury, and loss of life and property resulting from natural or man-made catastrophes, riots, or hostile military or paramilitary action.”
No logical argument can be made that denying local governments the power to compel the employment of proven deterrents in the face of an unprecedented and deadly pandemic satisfies this provision. But perhaps City Council member Meltzer said it best on Thursday: “The Dallas judge in the temporary restraining order basically said the governor has the authority, which I completely agree with, has the authority to be our general in the fight to mitigate this virus. But he doesn’t have the authority to enter the war on the side of the virus, and mitigating is what it’s all about.”
SHRUGS go to … Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth for what appear to be efforts not only to bypass the democratic process but also to circumvent the transparency he has vowed to uphold. Thursday night, during the city’s emergency meeting on mask requirements, the mayor told the other members of the council — at a time when residents were making their voices heard — to not make any statements of agreement or disagreement “amongst ourselves” but to instead “maintain those to yourself; send each other emails in between … emails, text messages, whatever you feel is appropriate to multitask, if you will.”
Those instructions not only deny the public easy access to the discussions that inform the council’s decision-making but also are a clear temptation to violate the Texas Open Meetings Act by creating walking quorums. Council members cannot by law and should not email each other to discuss the public’s business or engage each other about public business before it is rendered.
Later in the meeting, the mayor also shut down Council member Brian Beck when he challenged the mayor on his raising the possibility of gun violence related to enforcing the city’s new mask ordinance. Under the city’s code of ordinances, once council members are recognized by the chair, they cannot be silenced if a point of order hasn’t been made. And even if a point of order has been made and is proper, shutting off or attempting to shut off a council member’s microphone is yet another affront to transparency by silencing the debate that precedes city decisions.
HUGS go to … University of North Texas graduate student Lauren Taylor for her recent appointment to the Texas Board of Architectural Examiners by Gov. Greg Abbott. The board is a “regulatory agency that oversees examination, registration, and professional regulation of architects, interior designers, and landscape architects,” according to a governor’s office news release. Taylor is a graduate assistant at UNT Workplace Inclusion and Sustainable Employment, Miss Wheelchair Texas 2019 and a current grad student in the rehabilitation counseling program at UNT.
HUGS go to … Gladys Keeton, a retired Texas Woman’s University dance faculty member who was named by the National Dance Society as the 2021 Dance Legacy Award winner. The society published a list of accomplishments longer than our arm, but we can summarize her life’s work thusly: Gladys Keeton believes dance is something everyone can do, and something everyone should have a chance to try, and she and her colleagues worked tirelessly to keep community dance lessons available at TWU, and for affordable prices.
HUGS go to … Argyle High School for winning the 2020-21 MaxPreps Cup state championship. Argyle was named the top athletic program in Texas for its performance last year, beating out several larger schools such as Southlake Carroll and Austin Westlake to win the award. The Eagles won state championships in football and boys basketball last year, as well as boys and girls golf.
HUGS go to … Denton residents Shayleigh Sanchez and Logan Smith, who competed recently in the AAU Junior Olympics in Humble. Sanchez, a sixth grader at Strickland Middle School, finished seventh in the 200 to earn All-American honors. She also competed in the 400. Smith, a fifth grader at Nelson Elementary, ran in the 800 and 1,500. Congratulations to both young athletes for representing Denton well.