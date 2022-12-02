DRC_Editorial

HUGS go to … all of our neighbors who volunteered their time and efforts to ring in the holidays with Denton’s annual traditions, starting Friday night with the lighting of the Christmas tree on the downtown Square. The annual lighting event started in 1988, with the Denton Holiday Festival Association using mostly volunteers, private donations, grants and some public funding to take care of everything from installing the holiday banners to renting the stages used for the festivities. Also beginning Friday and concluding Saturday is Wassail Weekend, with Krampus making two appearances over the month — beginning Friday through Monday at Krampusnacht Denton at The Bearded Monk, and for the Krampus Fest and Misfit Makers Market, coming in a couple weeks, on Saturday, Dec. 17, 3-8 p.m. at Harvest House. Throughout, be sure to show your appreciation for the great lengths so many people — many unpaid — have gone to, to make the holiday season in the Denton community so bright.

HUGS go to … the Upper Trinity Groundwater District, for releasing a statement urging people to conserve water. The district is legally tasked with regulating groundwater use — permitting wells and so forth — though the state water code and Texas Administrative Code also mandate that groundwater districts have management plans that, among other things, address “conservation, recharge enhancement, rainwater harvesting, precipitation enhancement, or brush control, where appropriate and cost-effective.” We applaud the district’s efforts to bring the issue of water conservation front and center and remind residents that water mindfulness is just as important in the fall and winter as it is during the summer.

Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you