HUGS go to … all of our neighbors who volunteered their time and efforts to ring in the holidays with Denton’s annual traditions, starting Friday night with the lighting of the Christmas tree on the downtown Square. The annual lighting event started in 1988, with the Denton Holiday Festival Association using mostly volunteers, private donations, grants and some public funding to take care of everything from installing the holiday banners to renting the stages used for the festivities. Also beginning Friday and concluding Saturday is Wassail Weekend, with Krampus making two appearances over the month — beginning Friday through Monday at Krampusnacht Denton at The Bearded Monk, and for the Krampus Fest and Misfit Makers Market, coming in a couple weeks, on Saturday, Dec. 17, 3-8 p.m. at Harvest House. Throughout, be sure to show your appreciation for the great lengths so many people — many unpaid — have gone to, to make the holiday season in the Denton community so bright.
HUGS go to … the Upper Trinity Groundwater District, for releasing a statement urging people to conserve water. The district is legally tasked with regulating groundwater use — permitting wells and so forth — though the state water code and Texas Administrative Code also mandate that groundwater districts have management plans that, among other things, address “conservation, recharge enhancement, rainwater harvesting, precipitation enhancement, or brush control, where appropriate and cost-effective.” We applaud the district’s efforts to bring the issue of water conservation front and center and remind residents that water mindfulness is just as important in the fall and winter as it is during the summer.
SHRUGS go to … the precedent that entitles public agency heads to exorbitant exit packages. In one year, Denton County has seen Denton County Transportation Authority CEO Raymond Suarez get nearly $200,000 for leaving the transportation agency in a decision that was never fully explained, and DCAD Chief Appraiser Hope McClure get over $125,000 for her dramatic ousting. Yes, there is precedent for severance packages, and yes, perhaps it affects the search for new people to lead these agencies. But that doesn’t make it any easier to swallow for the thousands of taxpayers who are footing an expensive bill for underperforming employees who are no longer earning their keep.
SHRUGS go to … the people who had their vehicles stolen after they left them unattended and running. We don’t wish to blame the victims of these crimes, but the police have a lot of work to do in a city with almost 150,000 people — just look at the jail logs — so let’s not make silly choices that make us prey to criminals and add unnecessarily to the workload of area law enforcement.
HUGS go to … departing University of North Texas athletic director Wren Baker, who announced this week that he is leaving to take the same job at West Virginia University. Baker arrived at UNT in the summer of 2016 and made a huge impact on the program. He hired highly successful coaches in Grant McCasland and Rodney DeLong to guide the school’s men’s basketball and softball programs, respectively. Baker also oversaw a number of impactful facility upgrades, including the addition of the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility. UNT, the Denton community and Mean Green fans should all be grateful for the impact Baker made in his time at the school.
Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.