HUGS go to … the week’s worth of cool October weather we have seen in North Texas, perfect for walking through our neighborhoods and taking in the Halloween decorations, selecting plump gourds from community pumpkin patches and shopping from the local merchants along Denton’s downtown Square, and eating from area food trucks and patio restaurants.
But SHRUGS also go to … that same weather, which has turned to continual rain as we welcome back, after a two-year absence, Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival, which started Friday and continues through Sunday. The festival is expected to be bigger and better this year after expanding to new space along East Oak Street, with the return of the popular coffin races, Cirque du Horror, Field of Screams and Haunted Maze. But Friday dawned to cloudy skies and a steady downpour, which is expected to continue through Saturday, when the National Weather Service calls for a 30% chance of rain, mainly before 10 a.m., and cloudy, windy conditions the rest of the day. The temperatures will still be on the cool side, in the low 60s, and while the sun returns Sunday, we could have used drier streets for those coffin wheels.
HUGS also go to … the armada of volunteers making Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival happen this weekend, after months in the making. And a lot of making has gone into this homegrown downtown festival, from tissue-paper flowers all the way up to larger-than-life skeletons for the Twilight Costume Parade, from each wildly careening coffin racing down Hickory Street to the distinctly Denton variety show that is Cirque du Horror, which has now sprouted a striped circus tent of its own. Cheers to Day of the Dead’s revival. And hugs also go out to the other volunteer-led festivities converging on downtown Denton this weekend — including No Coast Fest (“your friendly neighborhood DIY, no-profit noise rock fest”), which is taking over Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios through the weekend, and Psycho-a-Go-Go, a show Saturday night at Harvest House benefiting local low-power FM station KUZU.
HUGS go to … the organizers of a University of North Texas research symposium that will center on historically underrepresented modern art narratives from the Southwest Asia-North Africa region. “The 1980s: Representational Pressures, Departures and Beginnings” will feature histories from the Arab East, North Africa, Iran and Turkey, as well as contextualize the era’s influence on art from the regions. The free, public symposium will be held Nov. 3-5 in the UNT Art Building at 1201 W. Mulberry St.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas, which announced this week that it will unveil and dedicate its new Unity Plaza honoring former football players Abner Haynes and Leon King during a ceremony on Nov. 5 before its homecoming game against Florida International. Haynes and King were the first Black players to integrate major college football at a four-year school in Texas in 1956. Haynes and King made history at UNT. Congratulations are in order for both, as well as for the school officials who found a way to honor them in a way that will last for years to come.
HUGS go to … the seven area volleyball teams that made the playoffs: Guyer, Argyle, Aubrey, Krum, Sanger, Ponder and Liberty Christian. All of the hard work, sacrifice and dedication comes down to this moment, with bi-district games on Monday and Tuesday. We wish all of our teams the best as they seek to move on to the next round.
