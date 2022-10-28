DRC_Editorial

HUGS go to … the week’s worth of cool October weather we have seen in North Texas, perfect for walking through our neighborhoods and taking in the Halloween decorations, selecting plump gourds from community pumpkin patches and shopping from the local merchants along Denton’s downtown Square, and eating from area food trucks and patio restaurants.

But SHRUGS also go to … that same weather, which has turned to continual rain as we welcome back, after a two-year absence, Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival, which started Friday and continues through Sunday. The festival is expected to be bigger and better this year after expanding to new space along East Oak Street, with the return of the popular coffin races, Cirque du Horror, Field of Screams and Haunted Maze. But Friday dawned to cloudy skies and a steady downpour, which is expected to continue through Saturday, when the National Weather Service calls for a 30% chance of rain, mainly before 10 a.m., and cloudy, windy conditions the rest of the day. The temperatures will still be on the cool side, in the low 60s, and while the sun returns Sunday, we could have used drier streets for those coffin wheels.

