HUGS go to … all the retail and grocery employees working long hours in North Texas to meet shopper demand for goods this season. It has been another difficult year for anyone working in a public-facing job, between virus risks, labor shortages and difficult customers. Thank you for continuing to show up and do work that is so essential.
HUGS go to … Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, for his selection to serve on the American Public Power Association (APPA) Board of Directors. The APPA serves as the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide, working with the federal government to protect the interests of the more than 49 million people these public utilities serve. Hudspeth will serve a three-year term expiring in December 2024.
HUGS go to … the Salvation Army of Denton, which through its Angel Tree program fulfilled the Christmas wishes this year of hundreds of area families. Though donations to the program, along with participation, have suffered during the pandemic, the effort this year was no less herculean, with dolls, toys, games and clothes stacked nearly floor to ceiling in a portion of the Denton Record-Chronicle offices, which served this year as the program’s warehouse and staging area. Walking through the employee entrance, it often felt as if you had wandered into Santa’s workshop itself, as volunteers busily cataloged, wrapped and prepared the gifts for delivery. Interested in learning more about the Salvation Army and how you can help area families? Go to salvationarmyntx.org/north-texas/denton.
HUGS go to … all shoppers and staff who loved Recycled Rosie, the shop dog at downtown’s Recycled Books who died last week. Rosie was so universally loved, you can even buy a shirt with her on it, a testament to how attached we all grew toward her.
SHRUGS go to … the Denton Police Department, for waiting a full week to notify the public after thieves brazenly smashed through a wall of a Denton pawn shop and stole 64 firearms. Asked why the police had waited so long to let the public know about the Dec. 15 heist, a spokesperson on Wednesday said they waited to release information alongside the Dallas division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which first posted Tuesday about a $10,000 reward for information about the heist. In announcing the reward, an ATF agent said, “Recovering these firearms quickly before additional crimes are committed remains a top priority for ATF.” Were that a similar priority for Denton police, we have to believe information would have been released earlier, while memories are still fresh and so the public could be adequately guarded. Anyone with information on the heist may contact the ATF by calling 1-888-ATFTIPS, emailing them at atftips@atf.gov or visiting the bureau’s website, atf.gov.