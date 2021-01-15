HUGS go to … the staff at clinics, hospitals and pharmacies across the county who have fielded countless calls from residents anxious to know when they can receive their COVID-19 vaccine. The process has been chaotic and frustrating at times, but we’re thankful for the patience and good nature of those guiding us toward eventual herd immunity.
HUGS go to … the crews and contractors who worked on the Fort Worth Drive widening project. They worked through a number of hiccups (permits for the new railroad overpass and unforeseen utility issues) to keep the project rolling along, working every day toward completion. The $43.6 million project, begun in October 2018, expanded the road to six lanes from Interstate 35E to a quarter-mile south of Country Club Road. Two northbound and southbound lanes opened Wednesday between Interstate 35E and FM 1830, rewarding those hard-hit businesses that suffered through the project by delivering customers a smooth ride to their parking lots.
HUGS go to … the Ryan football team for playing in their second consecutive state final. The Raiders faced Cedar Park on Friday night in the Class 5A Division I championship game. With the win, Ryan secured its third state title in school history and first since 2002.
HUGS go to … the area selections to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s annual Whataburger Super Team. There are few higher honors for high school football players in Texas than being named to the team, which includes the best of the best. This year’s team featured four players from the Denton area, Ryan’s Ja’Tavion Sanders and Ty Marsh, Guyer’s Cooper Lanz and Argyle’s Jack Tucker. Here’s a tip of the hat to all four who have established themselves as elite players in Texas.
HUGS go to … the Forrestridge Drive homeowners who recently put up a Free Little Library at their home. Bonus points for painting it purple.
HUGS go to … Denton County Judge Andy Eads, Denton County and its Public Health team for a flawless rollout of the mass inoculation initiative. Today, I received my first COVID-19 vaccination at the Denton County mass inoculation center at the C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. The process took exactly one hour. From registering online to entering the parking lot at the stadium to exiting the center, every step was clearly communicated, county and city officials were present to direct traffic, and the process proceeded without a single problem. Your efforts represent the finest example of public service and effective public administration. (Submitted by reader and former Editorial Board member Bob Bland, of Denton)