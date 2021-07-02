HUGS go to … Megan Schuth, who recently was promoted at the Denton Fire Department to battalion chief — the first woman to hold that position in the department’s history. Schuth also is an assistant fire marshal, master police officer, master investigator and advanced inspector with the state of Texas. She received her master’s degree in technical communication from the University of North Texas and has 18 years’ experience at the Denton Fire Marshal’s Office. Congratulations to the Fire Department and its newest battalion chief!
HUGS go to … Denton officials for the renovations and use of the city’s new Development Services building on North Elm Street. After acquiring the property from Denton ISD in 2019, work on the building and parking lot was completed this year, and along with Development Services, employees in the city’s Real Estate, Community Services and Economic Development departments share the space there. The city’s fire chief and arson investigators also use the building, and the Denton Chamber of Commerce moved into 401 N. Elm St. in February. Scott McDonald, director of development services, said the building represents the best of municipal government here — how the interior was designed, how departments are separated but appear to be one, amenities for employees and even visitors, and technology and security for both. To say the least, it is an impressive undertaking by the city.
HUGS go to … J&J’s Pizza on the Square, which announced it will close its doors in August after 24 years in Denton. The pizzeria’s “Ol’ Dirty Basement” has long been a cultural touchstone for North Texas’ burgeoning DIY scene, and J&J’s was a popular spot for downtowners craving a slice while on the Square. Though they’ll be missed in Denton, we wish owners Jaime and Jessie Ham all the best on their new venture, Saint Joe’s Pizza, which is expected to open in Gainesville in a few months.
HUGS go to … former Denton resident and retired University of North Texas professor of studio art Annette Lawrence, who has been named the 2021 Texas State Visual Artist 2D by the Texas Commission on the Arts. Lawrence’s work uses raw data to create drawings, objects and installations.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas, which announced this week that it will return to the full game-day experience for football season this fall. The school will lift the restrictions it put in place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UNT officials spent countless hours ensuring protocols were in place that kept fans safe at events. Here’s a tip of the hat to those involved now that UNT is set to return to opening at full capacity for football games.
HUGS go to … Seryn, the indie-folk band that began in Denton but made the jump to Nashville years ago. The band recently dropped a new single, “Messes,” and it hints at a new album that boasts fresh vision and the harmonies that made them a favorite in Denton.
SHRUGS go to … U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, for voting against the House investigative committee established for the Jan. 6 insurrection. The House on Wednesday voted 222-190 to establish the committee, with all but two Republicans voting against it. (Submitted by reader Ronald L. Johnson of Denton)