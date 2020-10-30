HUGS go to … the record number of Denton County voters who cast a ballot during the 18-day early voting period in advance of Tuesday’s general election. Following the end of early voting on Friday, more local residents have already voted than did in total for the 2016 general election, when almost 65% of the registered electorate cast a ballot. Because of the enthusiasm demonstrated during early voting in both the county and state as a whole, Texas once again was a player in the national elections, drawing interest and candidate visits during the last week of the campaign — something we have not seen in almost four decades.
HUGS go to … all the poll workers who have manned the polling places during the early voting period along with those who will be fanned out across the county on Tuesday, ready to help ensure the most positive experience as voters make their voices heard. These are often thankless, difficult jobs, which makes these workers all the more deserving of praise as they help ensure our time-honored process of selecting elected leaders works without fail.
SHRUGS go to … the Texas Department of Transportation for not prioritizing safety increases at one of Denton’s most dangerous intersections, the exit of Interstate 35 and University Drive. With the amount of wrecks at this spot, it should be a priority over other projects in town — not something that might get fixed three years down the line.
HUGS go to … the five Denton-area Class 4A and under volleyball teams that won their first-round playoff games on Thursday night. Argyle, Aubrey, Krum, Pilot Point and Ponder all won bi-district titles and will advance to the area round of the playoffs next week.
SHRUGS go to … Denton City Manager Todd Hileman, who in arguing for a successful annual evaluation and bonus payment from the City Council said: “Overall, we have had a highly productive year, especially in light of the pandemic curveball that we had to deal with for a few intense months …” A few intense months? The impact of this “pandemic curveball” has colored everything we do since February — eight months ago. Businesses have closed, families have mourned, students have suffered — and at the time the city manager made his argument, trend lines both nationally and regionally are pointed toward even more difficult times ahead. Downplaying not only the lasting impact but also the longevity of this pandemic is not the leadership we need and hurts our efforts to continue responding responsibly to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas football program, which this week backed out of its scheduled game at the University of Texas at El Paso on Saturday. Opportunities to play games in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic are precious for college football programs across the country, but El Paso has quickly developed into a hotspot for coronavirus infections. El Paso County ordered a shutdown of nonessential businesses for two weeks starting at midnight on Thursday. The infections spike led to UNT having its third game either canceled or postponed this season, following the cancellation of games at Texas A&M and Houston. There is a chance UNT will reschedule its game at UTEP for early December. Both schools are working with Conference USA, which is trying to reschedule a host of games that have been postponed. Sitting idle this weekend is a tough break for the Mean Green, which knocked off Middle Tennessee in their last game on Oct. 17 and had a chance to build momentum. UNT took some heat for the decision, with UTEP officials expressing their disappointment, as did a handful of fans. UNT knew that would be the case but continued to put the health and safety of its athletes and staff first. That’s the right decision for everyone involved.