HUGS go to … all the parents taking advantage of the new Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for children between 5 and 11. The school year starting without that eligibility has been a source of stress and frustration for many parents with school-age kids. Hopefully, the recent approval gives them one less thing to worry about.
HUGS go to … the women inducted into the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame on Thursday: Lauren Anderson, Charlye Ola Farris, Dawn Ferrell, Kendra Scott, Elaine Stolte and Ofelia Vasquez Philo. The Hall of Fame is a program of TWU and includes an exhibit housed at the Blagg-Huey Library. The Hall of Fame honors women who have made significant achievements in the arts, community service, education, leadership, health, science and business.
HUGS also go to … state Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, who on Thursday attended the official grand opening of the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership at TWU, along with Texas first lady Cecelia Abbott. The institute helps prepare women for successful roles in business and public service and has been instrumental in growing Denton’s class of future entrepreneurs.
SHRUGS go to … Denton County Jury Services for getting so discombobulated by the election on Tuesday. What looked like 100 or so residents sloshed through the rainy parking lot to answer their summons on Wednesday, only to wait and wait and wait for jury duty to get going. Finally, a Denton County employee explained that the court officers could not find a judge to swear in the potential jurors because the court almost never selects juries on Wednesdays. Judge Derbha Jones took over the task, and panels were sorted for upcoming cases.
HUGS go to … the good folks of Denton County who not only showed up for jury duty but chuckled and rolled with the punches while waiting for jury services to scramble up a judge. But also SHRUGS to most of the potential jurors, who didn’t wear masks while sitting shoulder to shoulder indoors.
HUGS go to … University of North Texas alumni and filmmakers Timothy Stevens and John Francis McCullagh. The filmmakers have a feature length sci-fi film, The Ghost Lights, premiering at the Lone Star Film Festival at 8 p.m. Nov. 12. Stevens wrote, directed and shot the movie during 10 days of the pandemic. The filmmakers made the movie on a microbudget. Stevens and McCullagh made the short film A Rose By Any Other Name about Rose Costumes that screened during Thin Line Fest in Denton in March.
HUGS go to … Patriot Sandwich Company, a Denton deli that pays tribute to military service personnel and made it onto the Texas Bucket List, aired by KXAS-TV (NBC5) on Thursday. The news outlet dedicated the series to veteran-centric businesses and activities in Texas. You can watch the video on the network’s Facebook page.