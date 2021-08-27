HUGS go to … Denton ISD parents whose persistence in pushing for a mask mandate across the school district proved successful Tuesday, when the district moved to require face coverings indoors at district facilities when social distancing isn’t possible. The district’s change of tune came after data was presented showing a steep increase in coronavirus infection rates across Denton ISD since the school year began — but also after parents crowded into the district chambers for the second straight board meeting to push for a mandate. Their tenacity paid off when Superintendent Jamie Wilson recommended the change between public comment periods in which the vast majority of speakers urged the mandate.
HUGS go to … Denton residents going to the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center on Saturday to give an animal a forever home. At least 48 cats and dogs will be available to adopt for free as part of Clear the Shelters, a nationwide initiative that runs from Aug. 23 to Sept. 19. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Denton’s animal shelter, at 3717 N. Elm St. Interested would-be pet owners need to bring a driver’s license. And tons of HUGS to those animals waiting to go home.
SHRUGS go to … Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree for his continued and longstanding inaccessibility to the public and particularly this newspaper. For years now, the sheriff has refused to answer or return phone calls or emails placed by newspaper journalists, apart from his noteworthy reliability on election night after securing another term. In addition, he remains the lone and foremost elected official not to address the newspaper’s Editorial Board, despite multiple invitations to do so.
For the past week, our public safety reporter has tried to speak with the sheriff as part of coverage of his department and has been denied in every instance — including four phone calls placed from different phones within the newsroom, multiple emailed requests and almost an hour spent outside his office, where she was told he was not in and was otherwise unavailable. In the year and a half our reporter has been on the beat, she has spoken with the Denton police chief countless times but can count on one hand the number of times she has been able to speak with the sheriff.
That is unacceptable and must change. The sheriff is responsible for securing the safety of every reader we serve and oversees one of the largest public budgets in Denton County. He must be accountable to the people he serves — and that means being accessible to the newspaper that represents those constituents and works on their behalf.
HUGS go to … former Krum High School volleyball standout Rhett Robinson for being named to the Conference USA all-preseason team. Robinson was one of 12 players selected to the team and led the University of North Texas in kills last season.
HUGS go to … former UNT point guard Javion Hamlet, who this week signed to play for Bnei Herzliya in the Israeli Premier League. Hamlet led the Mean Green to their first-ever NCAA tournament win last season, a 78-69 overtime victory over Purdue. He also played a key role in the Mean Green winning Conference USA titles in back-to-back seasons. Hamlet was named C-USA’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2020 and the C-USA tournament MVP last season. Congratulations to Hamlet, and good luck as he takes the next step in his career.
SHRUGS go to … the Denton Board of Ethics, which purportedly has removed member (and frequent Denton Record-Chronicle contributor) Annetta Ramsay for no other reason than to satisfy a nonsensical, inane “lawyer quota.” Ramsay is likely one of the most knowledgeable, well-read people on the subject of municipal ethics, and her loss to this board is a profound injustice both to her and all residents of Denton.
Eligibility Section 2-277(c) as written stands as one of the most arbitrary, ill-conceived sections of our entire ethics code and is an anomaly among state, national and model codes and should be amended immediately without delay. Until then, every board position should be numbered and designated as “lawyer only” and “resident only” to prevent any future abuse of willing and dedicated citizens such as Ramsay. (Submitted by Denton resident and former ethics board member David Zoltner)
HUGS go to … the city of Denton road crew that completed reconstruction on Woodhaven Drive near Nette Shultz Elementary School. They executed this major project efficiently with respect to homeowners maintaining access to their homes as they provided new concrete entries to driveways, laid new grass along front lawns and provided a beautiful new street that enhances the entire neighborhood. Great job, thank you very much. (Submitted by Denton resident Kathy Belcher)
