DRC_Editorial

HUGS go to … the cities of Corinth, Shady Shores and Hickory Creek, which have announced a partnership to begin offering animal shelter services to all three municipalities, out of the Hickory Creek Animal Shelter beginning Monday. Starting then, any animals taken in and impounded will be sent to the Hickory Creek facility, providing needed centralized services for all residents in the growing communities. A celebration of the partnership is planned for 9 a.m. till noon on Nov. 5 at the shelter, with tours and opportunities to meet the staff. We applaud the cities’ efforts to take better care of those often impacted the most by our region’s booming growth and development.

HUGS go to … Denton Municipal Electric, which sent 17 line workers to Lakeland, Florida, to assist with restoring service to Floridians in the wake of Hurricane Ian. DME provides services to communities in need as part of a long-standing public power mutual aid program. Their neighborly spirit and boots-on-the-ground assistance provide the perfect example of how Denton should respond when critical needs are presented outside our city limits. We wish the workers easy travels and a speedy return home.

Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions to this editorial from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.

