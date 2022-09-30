HUGS go to … the cities of Corinth, Shady Shores and Hickory Creek, which have announced a partnership to begin offering animal shelter services to all three municipalities, out of the Hickory Creek Animal Shelter beginning Monday. Starting then, any animals taken in and impounded will be sent to the Hickory Creek facility, providing needed centralized services for all residents in the growing communities. A celebration of the partnership is planned for 9 a.m. till noon on Nov. 5 at the shelter, with tours and opportunities to meet the staff. We applaud the cities’ efforts to take better care of those often impacted the most by our region’s booming growth and development.
HUGS go to … Denton Municipal Electric, which sent 17 line workers to Lakeland, Florida, to assist with restoring service to Floridians in the wake of Hurricane Ian. DME provides services to communities in need as part of a long-standing public power mutual aid program. Their neighborly spirit and boots-on-the-ground assistance provide the perfect example of how Denton should respond when critical needs are presented outside our city limits. We wish the workers easy travels and a speedy return home.
SHRUGS go to … U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who was the only member of the Senate Rules Committee — Republican or Democrat — to vote against a bipartisan bill aimed at avoiding the scenario that played out on Jan. 6, 2021, in which scores of insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol. As reported by The Texas Tribune, the “Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act … aims to prevent a constitutional crisis like the one that nearly occurred on Jan. 6, 2021, when Cruz filed an objection to the result of Arizona’s presidential election. It clarifies procedural ambiguities that former President Donald Trump tried to exploit in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and makes it harder for senators to hold up vote certifications as Cruz did.” Sponsored by Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, the bill received approval from 14 of the 15 members of the committee and now moves to the Senate, where it is expected to garner similar bipartisan support. We pray for its successful passage and the hope that sooner or later, Cruz will come to realize the stubborn folly of his ways and ill-directed allegiance to the Big Lie.
HUGS go to … staff and volunteers at Our Daily Bread, Monsignor King Outreach Center, the city of Denton and Denton County, which have collaborated to open a facility off Loop 288 to expand to help people experiencing homelessness. The project, which has been in the works for about three years, will offer a variety of resources at one place, such as places to sleep, meals, hygiene rooms and computer rooms. Starting Monday, residents can schedule tours of the facility. More information is available on the Our Daily Bread website.
HUGS go to … Braswell cross country runner Macy Wingard for her early success this fall in winning four of the first five races of her high school career, including posting the best 5K time of any freshman in the nation this year. Next up for Wingard is the Nike South Invitational in The Woodlands, where she will compete in the elite varsity girls division on Saturday. We wish her all the best in the meet and are proud of how well she so far has picked up her family’s mantle in running and represented her community.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas’ 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame class, which will be honored Saturday during the school’s annual induction ceremony. Defensive end Adrian Awasom, wide receiver Brelan Chancellor and offensive lineman Nick Zuniga are in the class, which also includes Rachel Holden (soccer), Jessica Hulsebosch (volleyball) and Rives McBee (men’s golf). All six members of the class played key roles in memorable eras in the history of UNT athletics. Congratulations are in order for all.
Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions to this editorial from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.