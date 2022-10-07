DRC_Editorial

HUGS go to … Denton Police Department’s new police chief, Doug Shoemaker, who was sworn in Monday, replacing Chief Frank Dixon, who has moved over to City Hall as Denton’s assistant city manager. Shoemaker comes to Denton from Grand Junction, Colorado, where he led that city’s Police Department for four years and championed integrity, selfless service and community policing. On Tuesday, his second day on the job, Chief Shoemaker demonstrated his commitment to the community by taking part in the department’s National Night Out activities, meeting neighbors and talking about how they can be better protected. We welcome Chief Shoemaker to the Denton community and wish him the best in his efforts to “engage with the community to accomplish great things.”

And speaking of police gathering with the community for productive conversations, HUGS go to … the Corinth, Hickory Creek and Lake Dallas Police Departments for arranging their first multiagency Coffee With a Cop, taking place Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Thousand Hills Church in Hickory Creek. The gathering is an opportunity for community members — children included — to mingle with officers in a non-enforcement setting and to ask any questions on their minds. Similar gatherings had been held more frequently across Denton County before the pandemic, and we look forward to other area police departments and even the Denton County Sheriff’s Office bringing back these critical engagement opportunities. Perhaps, Chief Shoemaker, a Coffee With a Cop gathering could be part of your efforts to better meet with and address the needs of Denton’s residents?

Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions to this editorial from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.

