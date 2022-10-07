This was so much fun! Thanks to all those who helped organize each block party event too - we are thrilled to have been a part of #NationalNightOut and we couldn’t have done it without you! https://t.co/NkQauVAaKN
HUGS go to … Denton Police Department’s new police chief, Doug Shoemaker, who was sworn in Monday, replacing Chief Frank Dixon, who has moved over to City Hall as Denton’s assistant city manager. Shoemaker comes to Denton from Grand Junction, Colorado, where he led that city’s Police Department for four years and championed integrity, selfless service and community policing. On Tuesday, his second day on the job, Chief Shoemaker demonstrated his commitment to the community by taking part in the department’s National Night Out activities, meeting neighbors and talking about how they can be better protected. We welcome Chief Shoemaker to the Denton community and wish him the best in his efforts to “engage with the community to accomplish great things.”
And speaking of police gathering with the community for productive conversations, HUGS go to … the Corinth, Hickory Creek and Lake Dallas Police Departments for arranging their first multiagency Coffee With a Cop, taking place Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Thousand Hills Church in Hickory Creek. The gathering is an opportunity for community members — children included — to mingle with officers in a non-enforcement setting and to ask any questions on their minds. Similar gatherings had been held more frequently across Denton County before the pandemic, and we look forward to other area police departments and even the Denton County Sheriff’s Office bringing back these critical engagement opportunities. Perhaps, Chief Shoemaker, a Coffee With a Cop gathering could be part of your efforts to better meet with and address the needs of Denton’s residents?
HUGS go to … the Texas Woman’s University soccer team, which on Saturday will honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month as it hosts its annual Kick for a Cure match against No. 16-ranked West Texas A&M University. The 1 p.m. match at Pioneer Soccer Park will have TWU (1-7-3) take on West Texas A&M (9-1-1) amid a sea of pink, with all in attendance encouraged to wear the color traditionally associated with Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The first 250 fans will receive a pink TWU rally towel, and Women Rock Inc., a nonprofit based in Sherman, will be on hand to provide education on early detection and breast health. We encourage everyone to attend the match (it is a bye week for the University of North Texas football team, after all) and show their support for both the TWU Pioneers and breast cancer and health awareness.
HUGS go to … Denton-area high school football teams. With the high school football season quickly closing on the stretch run of the regular season, area programs again are ranked among the best in the state. Argyle High School is No. 1 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s weekly rankings in Class 5A Division II. Ryan High School is ranked No. 3 in 5A-DI; Guyer is No. 6 in 6A; while Aubrey High School is sitting at No. 10 in Class 4A Division II. Congratulations are in order for the teams in the poll.
Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions to this editorial from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.