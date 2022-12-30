HUGS go to … the area nonprofits, advocates and the city of Denton for opening more warming stations during the Christmas holiday freeze. Too many people are experiencing homelessness in Denton due, in part, to the lack of affordable housing. Having neighbors and leaders recognize the growing need, and provide critical accommodations, is half the battle — providing a lasting solution to homelessness that both provides needed shelter and affordable options for housing is going to require much more effort and fortitude,
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas art students and merrymakers behind the PriceMaster, the deadpan golden-masked master of ceremonies who commanded nonsensical prices at a very bizarre yard sale in Denton in the late ’90s. The performance art video made of those proceedings — which used to run on public access here — is currently having a moment on Twitter, where folks have dredged up the hypnotic and hilarious YouTube video.
HUGS go to … the team that was Armadillo Ale Works, one of the too many local businesses that shuttered in 2022. The spacious taproom that brought together makers for markets and the community for trans storytelling time — and gave remote workers a quiet spot to go seamlessly from their afternoon lattes to happy hour beers — is very much missed.
HUGS go to … all of the area high school football players who signed to play college football after the early signing period opened last week. We had at least 20 area high schoolers sign from six different high schools in northern Denton County, including at least one from all four of Denton ISD’s high schools. Congratulations to these student-athletes for seeing their dreams through to the next level — and continuing their education toward a college degree.
HUGS go to … all of the community members of the Denton Record-Chronicle Editorial Board — Bob Bland, Jean Greenlaw, Jane England, Lealand Dean, Carolyn Corporon, Scott Sackett, Roni Beasley, Georgianne Burlage, Carolyn Bednar and now Lance Cooper — who have participated in discussions, interviews, planning sessions and Q&As that have helped set the conversation for our community. Your efforts and participation on the Editorial Board helped broaden our horizons and the scope of our coverage — ensuring a more nuanced, accurate reflection of the people who call Denton County home. We thank you for agreeing to step up and help.
And finally, HUGS go to … the many frequent contributors to this page, either through letters to the editor (which will continue to be published in the Record-Chronicle) or guest essays. Not only does it require a certain amount of bravery and conviction to expose your viewpoints, popular or not, to public ridicule, but producing an effective letter or essay that inspires action, reflection or dialogue requires a lot of hard work and research. Perhaps that’s why we so often see more comments consisting largely of memes and cliched talking points and conspiracy theories on social media than we do contributions to this page. It’s far easier to spout off than to participate in a civil discourse of opposing viewpoints and ideas. So the continuing thanks and appreciation of this newspaper go out to Ramiro Valdez, Larry Beck, Lewis Toland, Dalton Gregory, Ed Soph, Paul Meltzer, Adam Briggle, Manuel Taboada, Walter Lindrose, Annetta Ramsay, Rudy Rodriguez, Jerry Garner and all others who made our community better by taking the time and effort to share your thoughts on what it would take to effect improvement. We pray that you continue to enlighten and shape our community through your frequent letters to the editor.
