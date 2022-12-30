DRC_Editorial

HUGS go to … the area nonprofits, advocates and the city of Denton for opening more warming stations during the Christmas holiday freeze. Too many people are experiencing homelessness in Denton due, in part, to the lack of affordable housing. Having neighbors and leaders recognize the growing need, and provide critical accommodations, is half the battle — providing a lasting solution to homelessness that both provides needed shelter and affordable options for housing is going to require much more effort and fortitude,

HUGS go to … the University of North Texas art students and merrymakers behind the PriceMaster, the deadpan golden-masked master of ceremonies who commanded nonsensical prices at a very bizarre yard sale in Denton in the late ’90s. The performance art video made of those proceedings — which used to run on public access here — is currently having a moment on Twitter, where folks have dredged up the hypnotic and hilarious YouTube video.

