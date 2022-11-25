DRC_Editorial

HUGS go to … the grocers, baggers, cashiers, wait staff, clerks and others who assisted all of us in finding and gathering the ingredients and foods necessary for preparing our Thanksgiving feasts. As we all saw in trying to navigate the cramped aisles of our busy grocery stores, shopping for the holidays is chaos at best — so let us express our gratitude for the patient and kind employees who helped ease the chaos, even if just a little. And also, additional recognition for many of these same employees who continued to work over the Thanksgiving holiday itself, covering or preparing for the usual Thanksgiving and Black Friday holiday sales we rely on in extending the holiday magic through the end of the year.

HUGS go to … University of North Texas students who used the internet for altruistic purposes last week. When a UNT international student posted on Reddit that they were struggling with suicidal thoughts and isolation, other students leapt into action, directing the student in crisis to contact the university’s CARE team and their professors. A few chipped in with their own stories of overcoming the kinds of crises that can erupt in college. We’re used to people being jerks on the internet, and seeing Mean Green students plead with a peer to seek professional and compassionate care restored our faith in humanity.

