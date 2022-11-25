A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 53F. N winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
HUGS go to … the grocers, baggers, cashiers, wait staff, clerks and others who assisted all of us in finding and gathering the ingredients and foods necessary for preparing our Thanksgiving feasts. As we all saw in trying to navigate the cramped aisles of our busy grocery stores, shopping for the holidays is chaos at best — so let us express our gratitude for the patient and kind employees who helped ease the chaos, even if just a little. And also, additional recognition for many of these same employees who continued to work over the Thanksgiving holiday itself, covering or preparing for the usual Thanksgiving and Black Friday holiday sales we rely on in extending the holiday magic through the end of the year.
HUGS go to … University of North Texas students who used the internet for altruistic purposes last week. When a UNT international student posted on Reddit that they were struggling with suicidal thoughts and isolation, other students leapt into action, directing the student in crisis to contact the university’s CARE team and their professors. A few chipped in with their own stories of overcoming the kinds of crises that can erupt in college. We’re used to people being jerks on the internet, and seeing Mean Green students plead with a peer to seek professional and compassionate care restored our faith in humanity.
SHRUGS go to … the Texas Department of Transportation for the faint to nonexistent painted lane lines on Interstate 35E in our area. In some places, it is quite difficult to tell where the lanes are and where they merge. As we saw in trying to travel the interstate in rainy conditions for the Thanksgiving holiday, this can lead to dangerous car travel and merging on the highway. The lines need to be repainted, pronto.
HUGS go to … Denton City Auditor Madison Rorschach, who was recently recognized for outstanding contributions to the internal audit profession and her community. Rorschach was among 15 young professionals recognized by Internal Auditor magazine, the flagship publication of the Institute of Internal Auditors, as its 2022 Emerging Leaders. Among the accomplishments listed for Rorschach in announcing the honor was that she and her team “used statistical analysis to determine that the city’s water rate structure was not effective. The team’s recommendations helped lower average water bills during the next fiscal year.” We congratulate Rorschach for this well-earned honor and thank her for her efforts to serve Denton’s residents and save them money along the way.
HUGS go to … UNT’s athletics program, which once again finished with an impressive score in the NCAA’s annual Graduation Success Rate report. UNT posted an 85 on the latest study, which covers students who began their academic careers in the 2015-16 school year. It’s the third-highest score in program history. Schools’ scores equate to the percentage of students who graduated within six years. UNT’s score shows that 85% of athletes who enrolled at the school in 2015-16 graduated. Congratulations are in order for UNT’s athletes and all of the school’s officials who helped make the score possible.
Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.