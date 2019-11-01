HUGS go to ... Denton Municipal Electric linemen who helped get the power back on in the city of Garland after major storms and multiple tornadoes hit the region two weeks ago. For two days, DME crews cleared debris and repaired electric transformers, poles, cross arms and service lines. The work was done as part of a mutual aid agreement the two cities share.
HUGS go to ... the Denton Police Department, following one of the most difficult, agonizing weeks ever for the department, with the shooting of Officer Urbano Rodriguez Jr., who remains hospitalized with injuries to his head and leg. Throughout, from the initial response of law enforcement to the shooting, to the arrests of the two suspects, to the subsequent news conferences, the department leadership and media representatives have been responsive, transparent and inclusive. During a meeting between the city and the newspaper months back, a request was made for more timely notification regarding significant breaking news, which resulted in our reporter receiving the first call on this incident just after 3 a.m. Tuesday. Rarely does the telephone ring after midnight with a call bearing good news — Tuesday morning being no exception — but we appreciate the gesture and opportunity to better inform our readers in a more timely manner. Our hats are off to the department, with our well wishes and prayers for a speedy recovery for Officer Rodriguez.
HUGS go to ... Denton County for promoting participation in the 2020 U.S. census by printing a bilingual mailing insert. Census officials recently announced limited help with such materials and local promotion.
But SHRUGS go to ... Denton County for choosing property tax bills for such a mailing. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, less than 65% of housing units are owner-occupied. In Denton, that percentage drops to less than 48%. U.S. Census Bureau research says lower-income adults are a hard-to-count population.
HUGS go to ... the faculty and volunteers from the University of North Texas College of Engineering who hosted the Boosting Engineering Science and Technology Robotics competition this past weekend. Because of them, local high school and middle school students were able to learn outside the classroom and put their engineering talents on display.
HUGS go to ... the Talons of UNT. Countless hours of blood, sweat and tears go into the construction of the homecoming bonfire each year to put on the hottest homecoming event for the UNT community.
SHRUGS go to ... drivers who were parked on the Square and got blocked in by the Twilight Lantern Parade during Denton’s Day of the Dead, but who decided to ignore the police and drive along their merry way. We saw at least a half-dozen motorists who thought they were being clever. Their circumvention held up what’s likely Denton’s shortest parade and potentially endangered people marching in the parade and kids grabbing for candy in the street at twilight. One near-miss is too many.
HUGS go to ... Argyle quarterback Bo Hogeboom for breaking the Eagles’ all-time passing touchdowns record in a win over Melissa last week. Hogeboom passed current UNT quarterback Austin Aune, moving into sole possession of the record with 80 career touchdown passes. Hogeboom, a Houston baseball commit, has thrown for 37 touchdowns this year, helping Argyle to an 8-0 record entering the final two weeks of the season.
HUGS go to ... Denton Pride Foundation and the organizers involved in putting on Denton Halloween Fest, a free Halloween event that celebrated the holiday and Denton’s LGBTQ+ community. The event included a drag show featuring local performers such as Trisha Delish, Enchante LeFay, Kylee O’Hara Fatale and others.