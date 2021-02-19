SHRUGS go to … the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. Maybe the organization should remove the word “reliability” from its name, as ERCOT has been anything but reliable through this crisis. Texas has been made a laughingstock because of how the energy grid has been handled here, and that falls directly on ERCOT and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. While he has ordered an investigation into how ERCOT managed this crisis, he cannot escape accountability. It starts with him. The largest energy-producing state in the nation should never put its people in situations that cost lives because of the lack of power. We were left in the cold — literally and figuratively — for days, with answers that not only could not justify what was happening to us but often were masked in language that only an electrical engineer could understand. We’re better than this, and we cannot let this happen again.
HUGS go to … Denton County grocery stores, which have been a madhouse over the past few days as people stock up on food and supplies in the wake of the snowstorm that hit the area. Here’s a warm embrace for all the grocery store workers who have strived to keep the shelves stocked and answered all the questions about where the chicken, milk, lunch meat and, of course, the bottled water have gone.
HUGS go to … Denton’s generous community members who banded together to help raise money for the Islamic Society of Denton after burst pipes flooded the city’s sole mosque.
HUGS go to … Keely Briggs, who continued to marshal her considerable network to bring information and assistance to locals during the freeze. Briggs could have laid low after losing her bid for the city’s mayoral post, but she kept hustling to answer questions posed to her in multiple Facebook groups. Additional hugs to others in the community who helped organize information about food, gas and setting up donations for water. The resilience and generosity of these community members showcases the unique spirit of Denton and is a constant source of inspiration in dark times.
SHRUGS go to … U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for leaving for Cancun while his home state of Texas was dealing with a massive winter storm, power outages and water shortages. Across the state, thousands of residents had to scrap vacation plans or romantic getaways following Valentine's Day as the seriousness of the storm forced them into survival mode — you know, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. But not Cruz; in fact, his getaway was not even planned in advance but rather a response to the inconveniences forced on him and his family by the very storm battering his constituents. It goes without saying that we expect more of our public servants, who are placed in positions of power, at the consent of the governed, with the expectation they will act in the public's best interest. Here, Cruz showed us all whose interests he values most.
HUGS go to … the Denton-area basketball teams who have been forced to reschedule playoff games due to the winter weather. Both boys and girls basketball teams have had games pushed back nearly a week and adjusted with minimal practice time.
SHRUGS go to … all of the spammers who kept using the city’s Facebook Live stream on Thursday night to clot the comments with their get-rich-quick sales pitches.
HUGS go to … the Denton Autonomous Tenants' Union for raising money to help residents impacted by weather-related damages and hardships. For more information on DATU, including how to join and help, go to linktr.ee/DentonATU.