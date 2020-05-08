HUGS go to ... Denton County Public Health officials, who started releasing hospital data this week alongside other data about the novel coronavirus in our community. Now, residents can see the availability of regular hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilator usage countywide.
SHRUGS go to ... the owner of the mobile home on Hilltop Road in Green Tree Estates who let another renter move into the home during the water crisis. The home has no running water, and we know this because the city has been delivering water to a tank outside the home since the water well owner cut off the supply in November.
HUGS go to ... schoolteachers in Denton ISD and surrounding districts at the tail end of Teacher Appreciation Week, near the end of this school year like no other. With school buildings shuttered since March, teachers and staff have figured out ways to connect and reach out to students — and not just through the much-discussed digital learning portals, Zoom webconferences and email. We’ve had mini parades of all kinds; friendly smiles and waves at a distance to families picking up free lunches and breakfasts; sensitive and well-planned drive-thru lines for students to collect what they left behind in lockers and cubbies; surprises sent through snail mail; and virtual games and sharing circles to make kids feel connected to their teachers as well as to each other.
HUGS go to ... Jim McNatt, who came through like he has so many times for the University of North Texas and its athletes. The UNT athletic department was searching for a way to help athletes stay in shape during the shutdown in college sports, and the longtime booster and local philanthropist donated nearly $6,000 for exercise bands that the school mailed to more than 350 student-athletes. UNT’s athletic facilities have been shut down and its athletes at home for weeks. There are a lot of people without access to their normal workout spots, and UNT’s athletes are no different. We’re all looking for ways to stay in shape. McNatt’s generosity helped not just members of the school’s football and men’s basketball teams break a sweat. He covered the cost of helping swimmers and track athletes as well.
HUGS go to … Barb Haflich, coordinator of social services for Denton ISD, who was recently named the Educator of the Year by Communities in Schools of North Texas. For well over a decade, Barb has found ways to make connections in the community to help students overcome obstacles and continue their education. From getting diapers to a teen mom, to finding housing for a family displaced by a fire to getting Christmas presents for students who otherwise would go without — she doesn’t rest until she helps “her kids” feel some success. At a time when everyone is struggling, it’s great to have people like Barb in our schools — and community — always looking out for others. (Contributed by reader Mario Zavala Jr.)