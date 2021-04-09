HUGS go to … area law enforcement involved in the quick arrest and detention of a suspect in the kidnapping attempts this past weekend. The first report, from a Denton woman who allegedly was coerced into a car at gunpoint but later escaped, came in April 3, followed by additional reports of similar attempts that day and the following Sunday in Corinth. But by later Sunday, a suspect was in custody, charged Monday with aggravated kidnapping. The quick police work and decision to alert the public, whose attentiveness pointed officers to the suspect vehicle, really won the day.
HUGS go to … Binivaa Manandhar, a Coppell High School senior who was awarded the 2021 Chancellor’s Endowed Scholarship at Texas Woman’s University for her strong academic and service record. Manandhar launched a nonprofit in 2016, Soccer for Nepal, with her brother that provides cleats to people of all ages in Nepal. The scholarship is TWU’s most prestigious and is estimated to be worth $52,000. Manandhar plans to study computer science at TWU beginning in fall 2021.
HUGS go to … Guyer senior Brynn Brown for being named the Gatorade Texas Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. Brown, a North Carolina signee, won the Class 6A cross country state title last November. Last year, Brown was named the 2019-20 Gatorade Texas Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas athletics department, which honored its men’s basketball team for a historic season on Thursday night with a ceremony at the UNT Coliseum. The Mean Green won the Conference USA tournament and went on to post their first win in the NCAA tournament by knocking off Purdue in the first round. Holding the event gave fans a chance to show their appreciation for what coach Grant McCasland and his team accomplished and brought the team together at a public event for the last time. It was a nice touch by the UNT athletics department.
HUGS go to … Kevin Tarver and his supporters for conducting a peaceful protest on the downtown Square on April 3. About 55 people attended the event in which Tarver, the father of the late Darius Tarver, who was shot and killed by Denton police in January 2020, talked about the case and how he is trying to get federal officials involved in it. The First Amendment guarantees the right of people to assemble peacefully, and that is what happened on Saturday for more than two hours.