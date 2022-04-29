HUGS go to … the five Texas Woman’s University kinesiology seniors who took home the top prize during the Texas Space Grant Consortium Design Challenge Showcase at NASA’s Johnson Space Center near Houston. The team won best overall team, best poster and best oral presentation for improvements to a blue-light emitting device used to help recalibrate astronaut sleep cycles. The win marks the third time in five years a TWU team has taken the top prize in a competition consisting largely of engineering-student teams.
SHRUGS go to … the ever-escalating inflation. Higher prices at the grocery store, at the gas station, the doctor and mechanic — everywhere. According to The Washington Post, prices have risen 8.5% across the board in the past year, and the U.S. economy shrank in the first three months of 2022 by 1.4% — the first time it has shrunk since April 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The rate at which prices are increasing is clearly not sustainable for many. The question remains whether the Federal Reserve will act quickly enough to deter further impacts, or if it’s already too late.
SHRUGS go to … the former U.S. Radiopharmaceuticals site at 2101 Shady Oaks Drive, where low-level radioactive waste still remains after cleanup work halted in 2019. Now that part of the old sign is uncovered, it now reads, ominously, “HARMACEUTICALS.”
HUGS go to … Mark Pyle, the president of the Dallas-Fort Worth Herpetological Society who, along with other North Texas snake experts, runs the “What kind of snake is this? North Texas Educational Group” on Facebook, which has over 167,000 members. As area families venture outside to enjoy the warmer weather, they are sure to encounter more snakes as the heat encourages them to move around to hunt. Pyle says it’s important to know the difference between nonvenomous and venomous snakes, local snakes and how to identify them, and which ones to avoid at all costs. The Facebook group he helps run takes out the guesswork and makes it easier for area residents to share greenspace with our slithering neighbors.
HUGS go to … University of North Texas associate head coach Ross Hodge, who was named the Texas Division I Assistant Coach of the Year by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches this week. Hodge coaches the UNT men’s basketball team on the defensive end and helped the Mean Green lead the country in scoring defense with an average of 55.7 points allowed per game. The Mean Green won a Conference USA title for the third straight season this spring when they captured the league’s regular season title. Hodge just completed his fifth season at UNT and has been a big part of the program’s success. Congratulations are in order.