HUGS go to ... Denton ISD and other area teachers, administrators, students, families and support staff trying to make the best and safest decisions for themselves and for the community at large as the new school year rapidly approaches in a worsening pandemic.
HUGS go to ... the Lewisville-headquartered Upper Trinity Regional Water District’s Northeast Regional Water Reclamation System and its executive director, Larry Patterson, who were recently honored by the Water Environment Association of Texas. The water system received the prestigious George W. Burke Jr. safety award, while Patterson received the Pillars of the Profession Award. Both awards were in recognition of the water system’s safety programs and safety records.
HUGS go to ... the nine Denton-area football players who were named to Sports Illustrated‘s All-American watch list. Eli Stowers, Deuce Harmon, Jordan Eubanks and Cooper Lanz represented Guyer. Ja’Tavion Sanders and Billy Bowman Jr. represented Ryan, while Jasper Lott and Jack Tucker were Argyle’s selections. Liberty Christian’s Daniel Greek rounded out the group of local players.
HUGS go to ... the countless donors who have stepped up to support Wine Squared owner George Ferrie cover the costs of shuttering the business, which will permanently close its doors July 31. North Texas residents have raised over $11,500 to cover final costs and support George and his family.
HUGS go to ... Ross Hodge, the University of North Texas’ associate head basketball coach. A host of people have contributed to the UNT men’s basketball team’s rise over the past three seasons. Hodge is among them and has often been overlooked. That changed Friday when the Stadium sports network named UNT’s associate head coach the top assistant in Conference USA. Hodge plays a key role in every aspect of UNT’s program and serves as head coach Grant McCasland’s defacto defensive coordinator. UNT was as tough as nails defensively last season, when the Mean Green won the Conference USA regular season title. Head coach Grant McCasland and C-USA Player of the Year Javion Hamlet received the lion’s share of the credit, deservedly so. What was often overlooked were the contributions of people like Hodge, who finally got his due this week. Here’s a tip of the hat to Hodge for being recognized for his contributions to UNT’s success.
HUGS go to ... Braswell’s Jayson Jones for committing to Arkansas in baseball. Jones, a 6-foot-2 shortstop, was one of only four incoming sophomores from the Texas Rangers’ region of Texas and Louisiana to make the 2019 Texas Rangers underclass area code team.