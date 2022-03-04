Hearty HUGS go to … the University of North Texas men’s basketball team, which played in front of a massive crowd of 8,522 fans last week when the Mean Green knocked off Louisiana Tech to clinch the Conference USA title. A host of people played a role in UNT attracting the fourth-largest crowd for a home game in the history of the UNT Coliseum. The Mean Green’s coaches and fans put a team on the floor that is worthy of support. UNT officials and boosters put on a pregame party that enticed more fans to turn out. Congratulations to all involved.
HUGS go to … Argyle Middle School theater arts students for their first-place win at the UIL One-Act Play contest. The cast and crew performed a one-act cutting of Melanie Marnich’s These Shining Lives. Special kudos go to the theater technician students who left the competition for the Best Tech Crew prize, and to Harper Lowe for winning Best Performer. Sarah Oldham and Bailey Bostic were named to the contest’s All-Star Cast, and Eason Michael and Susanna Hodson were named to the Honorable Mention All-Star Cast. Kiley Weston was named Outstanding Technician at the contest. Argyle Middle School’s program is led by teachers Erin and Travis Turek.
HUGS go to … the Denton City Council, for voting Tuesday to rescind the citywide mask mandate that had been in effect since August 2021. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week updated its COVID-19 mask guidance last week to reflect the changing picture on infections, it made sense for the city to end the mandate a month ahead of its March 31 expiration. None of us wanted face masks to be a permanent feature of social and public interactions — with the city’s action a clear signal that we may be nearing the end of this long pandemic nightmare.
SHRUGS go to … a handful of poll workers Tuesday who need to be better trained not only on the long-established election laws in this state regarding media access but also on the First Amendment. For several years now, the Denton Record-Chronicle has partnered with Mayborn School of Journalism students at the University of North Texas to provide real-time posts from area polling places. For most of the students, the experience was seamless and very instructive, but in some cases, students were turned away by poll workers who told them they could not interview voters or shoot photos outside the polling places without advance permission from the Elections Administration office — which is simply inaccurate in every way. The Texas Secretary of State’s Office has long provided guidance on elections that allows interviews of voters within 100 feet of the polling places so long as they are not disruptive — and everyone should know photos can be shot from any public rights of way or sidewalks without limitations. When the municipal and school board elections roll around in May, we trust all poll workers will be brought up to speed in allowing the access and information gathering inherent in our democratic processes.
SHRUGS also go to … election results coming in much later than normal in Denton County, with finalized results posting just after midnight Wednesday. The late returns were the result of a lot of different factors, but new and more complicated election laws added more paperwork and other small changes that bogged down the process. It was a later-than-usual night for dozens of candidates across the county.