HUGS go to … Gerard Hudspeth, Connie Baker and Paul Meltzer on their Denton municipal runoff victories on Tuesday following 10 months of campaigning. With Baker’s win in District 2, succeeding Keely Briggs, it means the Denton City Council will have two new members. District 1 member Birdia Johnson is the other one. And after Hudspeth defeated Briggs in the mayor’s race, he is the first Black mayor of Denton. We congratulate these public servants and wish them well as they conduct the public’s business.
HUGS go to … Tom, the Argyle community turkey who was killed this week by a man who wrung its neck, apparently intent on eating the iconic bird. Tom was a frequent sight about town, particularly in the area near Argyle Auto Care, where he often was on the hunt for those dastardly black Jeeps. Though Tom is now gone, we are left with the many legends and tall tales of his exploits (including the time he gave chase to a Record-Chronicle reporter) to comfort us. May he rest in peace and spend the afterlife pecking tires.
SHRUGS go to … the Krum ISD school board for not publicly releasing all board documents ahead of meetings. Many other districts in the area let taxpayers easily examine their counterpart documents ahead of meetings so they aren’t walking into meetings blind. Krum ISD should do the same.
SHRUGS go to … Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree and other area dignitaries who attended the irresponsible and incredibly risky Frisco Conservatives Winter Social, put on Dec. 4 at the Stonebriar Country Club in Frisco. Photos and videos posted to social media show hundreds of attendees packed into tight quarters, some even posing cheek to cheek, with not a single mask shown and not even the smallest attempt at social distancing. In case you’ve forgotten, on the very day of the event, our Public Health department reported a record 551 new cases of COVID-19 infections along with six deaths. Mugging for photos amid such a serious public health crisis, while simultaneously contributing to a likely superspreader event, is not just an absence of leadership, it’s also a dereliction of concern.
HUGS go to … Julianna Emanski of Frisco (Denton County) and the other Denton County residents who perform with nonprofit Lumedia Musicworks. The nonprofit received a $3,500 resiliency grant from The Arts Community Alliance to enhance its virtual performances. Emanski, who graduated from the University of North Texas, is Lumedia’s artistic director. (Submitted by reader Stephanie Patrick)
HUGS go to … the Argyle High School football team for playing in their first state semifinal since 2015. The Eagles beat Canyon 37-20 on Friday night and will advance to the Class 4A Division I state championship game next week.