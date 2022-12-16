DRC_Editorial

HUGS go to … the Greater Denton/Wise County Association of Realtors, which recently collected more than 1,100 toys for area children through its sixth annual Toys for Tots Drive. The Realtors, along with the Marines, Denton Fire Department and even Santa, gathered Dec. 9 at the Rayzor Ranch shopping center for the annual toy drive — which also raised money as donations, with Ebby Halliday contributing $2,500. Others who helped out included Century 21 Judge Fite, Cudd Realty, ERA Corner Stone, First American Home Warranty, First State Bank, Freedom Title, Keller Williams, Links Construction, Lone Star Ag Credit, Newland Real Estate, Place to be Properties, Real T Team, Stewart Title, The Martino Group, Title Resources and Williams and Williams Realty. We applaud their efforts to bring extra holiday cheer to Denton County families.

SHRUGS go to … Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, who on Tuesday tried to win approval from the other City Council members for an ordinance that would remove people who are critical of the city or in active litigation against the city from boards or commissions, while also preventing litigants and people adverse to the city from serving on those same boards or commissions. While the mayor’s request for the ordinance came just one week after his failed attempt to remove recalled former council member Alison Maguire, who has sued the city over her recall, from two area boards, he insists they are not related. To that, we say it does not matter. Any effort to dissuade or penalize citizens for taking advantage of the legal protections afforded to them through our justice system should never be allowed. But even more, suggesting that people who criticize the city or suggest vast improvements are needed are thereby precluded from participating in the change or betterment we need is a slap at our founding principles. We absolutely need to know where we fall short, and those invested enough to point out our failings deserve gratitude, not grandstanding.

Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you