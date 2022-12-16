HUGS go to … the Greater Denton/Wise County Association of Realtors, which recently collected more than 1,100 toys for area children through its sixth annual Toys for Tots Drive. The Realtors, along with the Marines, Denton Fire Department and even Santa, gathered Dec. 9 at the Rayzor Ranch shopping center for the annual toy drive — which also raised money as donations, with Ebby Halliday contributing $2,500. Others who helped out included Century 21 Judge Fite, Cudd Realty, ERA Corner Stone, First American Home Warranty, First State Bank, Freedom Title, Keller Williams, Links Construction, Lone Star Ag Credit, Newland Real Estate, Place to be Properties, Real T Team, Stewart Title, The Martino Group, Title Resources and Williams and Williams Realty. We applaud their efforts to bring extra holiday cheer to Denton County families.
SHRUGS go to … Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, who on Tuesday tried to win approval from the other City Council members for an ordinance that would remove people who are critical of the city or in active litigation against the city from boards or commissions, while also preventing litigants and people adverse to the city from serving on those same boards or commissions. While the mayor’s request for the ordinance came just one week after his failed attempt to remove recalled former council member Alison Maguire, who has sued the city over her recall, from two area boards, he insists they are not related. To that, we say it does not matter. Any effort to dissuade or penalize citizens for taking advantage of the legal protections afforded to them through our justice system should never be allowed. But even more, suggesting that people who criticize the city or suggest vast improvements are needed are thereby precluded from participating in the change or betterment we need is a slap at our founding principles. We absolutely need to know where we fall short, and those invested enough to point out our failings deserve gratitude, not grandstanding.
But HUGS also go to … Mayor Hudspeth, for sending a letter Nov. 23 to Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, requesting Defense Production Act funding to address supply chain problems that have caused nearly $16 million in outstanding purchase orders for electric distribution transformers and a long delivery wait time of 70 to 104 weeks (double the normal delivery time) for Denton Municipal Electric. Again, we appreciate the willingness of the mayor to point out where the federal government was falling short and suggest needed improvements that would benefit all of the community he serves.
HUGS go to … the Guyer High School JV cheer team, which this year instead of pooling their money to buy holiday gifts for the team members, as had been their tradition, instead donated the money to bless the animals at the Denton Animal Shelter. The team members collected needed supplies from their peers, friends, family and the GHS staff, and on Wednesday several of the girls delivered to the shelter more than $1,500 in purchased items. We commend the cheer team for demonstrating, once and for all, that they have the holiday spirit, yes they do; they have the holiday spirit, how about you?
HUGS go to … Double Dave’s Pizzaworks at 220 W. University Drive, which earned Best Growth Trend honors from the Austin-based franchisor last month. The Denton location has been locally owned by Ali Kohandani of Corinth for 14 years. Kohandani also owns Northpoint Cafe.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas football team, which will face Boise State in the Frisco Bowl on Saturday. Earning a spot in a bowl game is a challenge. Congratulations to UNT’s coaches and players for making the postseason.
Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.