HUGS go to … Denton ISD’s recruitment team, which has managed to successfully counter a national teacher shortage by hiring hundreds of new teachers — lured to the district by its outstanding reputation and an improved pay scale. As of the first of July, the district had received 406 teacher resignations — many thought to be related to COVID-19 fatigue — but the district also had hired 322 new teachers, leaving just 84 vacancies. That number is expected to be made up completely by the time the new school year begins Aug. 11, with many of those jobs already offered. The district recently approved a 3% pay increase for all paraprofessionals, auxiliary support staff and professional employees, which has certainly helped, as has the appeal of a growing district defined by accomplishments and strong leadership. Congratulations are in order for the great effort and insight that have us envied by most other districts in the state.
HUGS go to … Denton VFW Post 2205, which recently was named an All-American Post for 2021-22 at the VFW National Convention in Kansas City, Missouri. The coveted honor was bestowed on only 270 posts worldwide out of 6,000, with the Denton post winning out after similarly being honored as an All-American Post for 2021-22 at the Texas State VFW convention in Durant, Oklahoma. The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans organization.
HUGS go to … Megan Sprabeary, who resigned as Guyer High School’s girls track coach late last week after 10 years leading the program. Her teams won five district championships, one area title and a regional championship, and numerous athletes went on to compete collegiately during her tenure. We wish her all the best as she moves on to her next venture.
HUGS go to … Gracie Curran, who won the Texas contest in the 2022 Doodle for Google contest. Curran, who will be an eighth grader at Calhoun Middle School in the fall, did not win the national contest. Grace’s dad, Rob, said in a Facebook post that the warmth and support from her community was great consolation. And HUGS go to … Katie Kernan, Emer Chapman and Matt Regis, who campaigned for Grace’s doodle. She and all the students who competed responded to the prompt of “self care,” and then turned the prompt into a visual that might adorn the search engine’s logo.
HUGS go to … all the charm and unique appeal of Denton and its residents, which resulted in a coveted profile in Southern Living magazine. Among the highlights of the magazine’s look at this “quirky, fun, and vibrant place” were the Fry Street bars and the Greater Denton Arts Council. A secret no longer, we’re proud to see others across the country are also appreciating what makes Denton, our quirky little home, so special.
Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions to this editorial from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.