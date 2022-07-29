DRC_Editorial

HUGS go to … Denton ISD’s recruitment team, which has managed to successfully counter a national teacher shortage by hiring hundreds of new teachers — lured to the district by its outstanding reputation and an improved pay scale. As of the first of July, the district had received 406 teacher resignations — many thought to be related to COVID-19 fatigue — but the district also had hired 322 new teachers, leaving just 84 vacancies. That number is expected to be made up completely by the time the new school year begins Aug. 11, with many of those jobs already offered. The district recently approved a 3% pay increase for all paraprofessionals, auxiliary support staff and professional employees, which has certainly helped, as has the appeal of a growing district defined by accomplishments and strong leadership. Congratulations are in order for the great effort and insight that have us envied by most other districts in the state.

HUGS go toDenton VFW Post 2205, which recently was named an All-American Post for 2021-22 at the VFW National Convention in Kansas City, Missouri. The coveted honor was bestowed on only 270 posts worldwide out of 6,000, with the Denton post winning out after similarly being honored as an All-American Post for 2021-22 at the Texas State VFW convention in Durant, Oklahoma. The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. is the nation’s largest and oldest major war veterans organization.

Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions to this editorial from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.