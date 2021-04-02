HUGS go to … those area residents who have begun or even completed the process of being vaccinated against COVID-19 and continue to practice social distancing and wear face coverings. These important steps are carrying us out of this yearlong pandemic, attested to by Public Health Director Matt Richardson in his presentation this past week to county commissioners. “Other parts of the nation have begun to see a surge or a spike — Denton County has not. … Our outbreak is diminishing,” he said. But it’s important to note that now is not the time to grow complacent, as we still are way short of the numbers needed to be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity, with far too many of us acting as if the pandemic is over or never began. If you have not yet received your first vaccination, sign up at dentoncounty.gov/covid19vaccine to join the county’s waitlist.
HUGS go to … Texas Woman’s University’s Center for Women in Politics and Public Policy, which hosted a Democracy in Action Day to teach 125 local Girl Scouts about the legislative process. Girls in grades 3-12 participated in a daylong virtual event March 20, which included a mock legislative session where they worked together to amend and pass a proposed bill. The event gave the girls the chance to learn about advocacy and see themselves in the political process.
HUGS go to … the Guyer boys soccer team for winning their first playoff game in seven years last week. The Wildcats beat state-ranked Flower Mound Marcus to win the Class 6A Region I bi-district title before falling to Dallas Jesuit in the area round on Tuesday.
HUGS also go to … the six Denton-area basketball players who were named to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches all-state teams. Argyle’s Nate Atwood and Skylar McCurry, Ponder’s Tate Wells and Karly Ivy, Guyer’s Evie Goetz and Lake Dallas’ Mackenzie Buss were all selected.
HUGS go to … Mother Nature, for the spectacular display of spring in Denton County. From the blue and pink bluebonnets photographed this past week along East University Drive by Record-Chronicle photographer Al Key to the heavenly scent of wisteria blooming alongside the Texas Woman’s University campus off West University Drive, spring always brings special delight to our area. And with warmer weather ahead this coming week, there’s no excuse for missing out on these seasonal gifts.
And finally HUGS go to … area churches and families celebrating Easter this weekend, likely to be the first significant religious celebration to see larger in-person attendance more in line with 2019’s celebration. We wish everyone a peaceful and safe holiday — which we hope continues to include the safety measures that have brought us this close to “normalcy,” such as face masks and social distancing.