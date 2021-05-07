HUGS go to … the newest members of the Denton City Council — Alison Maguire (District 4), Brian Beck (District 2) and Vicki Byrd (District 1). Running for public office is not an easy proposition, and it is often a thankless job. But you’ve been chosen by the people you will represent starting Tuesday, and we wish you the best in ushering in greater transparency and responsiveness in City Hall.
SHRUGS go to … the state House, which early Friday, after a long night of deliberations, advanced the controversial elections legislation Senate Bill 7. While some of the more polarizing elements of the bill were scrapped, such as prohibitions against extended early voting hours and drive-thru voting, it still would make the practice of casting a ballot far more onerous, particularly for poorer and minority residents. Most importantly, it is legislation without justification — with no corroborated evidence offered whatsoever of rampant voter fraud, not in 2020, not in 2016, not in any recorded election. If anything, what is shown from those election years is the need to make voting less difficult, with Texas being among the worst states in the nation for turnout. Among our area legislators, Reps. Lynn Stucky, Tan Parker and Jared Patterson voted in favor of the bill, while Rep. Michelle Beckley voted against it.
Speaking of Beckley, HUGS go to … the Carrollton Democrat for maneuvering to have legislation that would clear the way for “vote centers” in Denton County attached to the much-amended SB7. Beckley’s legislation would clear the way for allowing Denton voters to vote at any polling location on election day — a convenience currently allowed only during early voting. And while the irony of having legislation that would make voting easier attached to a bill that makes voting harder is not lost on us, we see it less as lipstick on a pig and more the silver lining on a dark cloud.
HUGS go to … the Hartlee Field Road residents who shared their concerns with the Denton Record-Chronicle about a now-dead proposal that would have included the construction of more than 1,300 homes in a high-density area in a rural part of northeast Denton known for its wildlife, quality of life for residents, quiet surroundings and recreational opportunities. They weren’t alone. Several Denton City Council members shared the same concerns about contradicting the Denton Plan 2030 to erase protections of the rural area that would allow sprawl. While we understand the private property of more than 800 acres may ultimately be developed for commercial and residential use, we hope it remains consistent with future land use and preserves the character of that area.
HUGS go to … the five kinesiology seniors at Texas Woman’s University who made up the second all-female TWU team to enter the Texas Space Grant Consortium Design Challenge Showcase last month. Undergraduate students design a solution to solve important NASA research objectives as part of the challenge, submitting a poster, midterm report and video presentation. The graduating seniors’ project continued the work of the fall team, which focused on reducing space headaches among astronauts in microgravity. TWU Avena B was the only all-female team to compete this spring and placed seventh overall.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas women’s golf team, which will compete in an NCAA regional in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, beginning Monday. Coach Michael Akers and the Mean Green are in the midst of a great season. UNT won the Conference USA tournament last month, marking the first time the Mean Green have won a league postseason tournament. Here’s a tip of the hat to the Mean Green, who will continue chasing history next week.
HUGS go to … Argyle’s Caleb Murdock for winning the Class 4A state title in the pole vault on Thursday at the UIL state track and field championships in Austin. Murdock cleared 16-3 to claim the gold medal.