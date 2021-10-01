HUGS go to … all the Denton County residents who participated in this year’s North Texas Giving Day, which again topped its fundraising record in pulling in more than $66 million for area nonprofits. What’s most remarkable about that figure is that once again, the event hosted by Communities Foundation of Texas was a mostly online affair because of pandemic concerns — and it occurred at a time when donations are trending downward nationally, while needs are rising.
HUGS go to … the town of Providence Village, which on Tuesday will receive a Compassionate Town Award from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals for installing mesh barriers around its storm drains to prevent ducklings from falling through and drowning. “Thanks to Providence Village’s foresight and care, vulnerable ducklings will be spared terrifying drowning deaths in storm drains,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a news release announcing the award. Ducklings can drown quickly, as they don’t yet produce oil to coat their feathers for protection, according to PETA.
SHRUGS go to … the rain, for not showing up when we needed it, not staying long enough when it came, and threatening to dampen the parade that is Denton’s biggest free outdoor festival. It’s been a year and a half since the last one, but it just wouldn’t be Denton Arts & Jazz Festival weekend without some showers! Happy festing, folks.
HUGS go to … University of North Texas professor Joe Dracobly, who is working to establish physiological and behavioral signs of trauma responses in nonverbal patients with intellectual disabilities. Dracobly, director of the Behavior Analysis Resource Center and assistant professor of behavior analysis, leads a team of students and professionals who treat residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center. His trauma-informed research and treatment plans would allow caretakers to recognize trauma responses by measuring stress response and through other behavioral and physiological markers.
HUGS go to … University of North Texas goalkeeper Sarah Fuller, who headed into the Mean Green’s match at Texas-San Antonio on Friday night tied for the national lead in shutouts with seven. Fuller arrived at UNT as a graduate transfer after a standout career at Vanderbilt, where she was the Commodores’ goalkeeper and kicked for the school’s football team. Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power Five football game when she kicked off in a game against Missouri and later became the first woman to score when she kicked a pair of extra points in a game against Tennessee. Fuller has been stellar in goal for UNT and is now leading the country in a major statistical category. Congratulations are in order.