HUGS go to … the Krum High School track coaches and staff for offering their facilities to the Jacksboro track meet on Thursday. Tornadoes rendered the Jacksboro crew’s facilities unsafe for use after last week’s storms. A meet was to take place at the damaged facilities, and the Bobcats offered their stadium for the meet. The Krum Athletic Booster Club donated a portion of the concession stand proceeds to the Jacksboro Booster Club. Well done to the Bobcats for the hospitality.
HUGS also go to … Cris Buxton, a former Jacksboro High School teacher and now director of the University of North Texas’ High School Career Connect. After the tornado struck Jacksboro on March 21, Buxton began seeing posts on Facebook for prayer requests and school supplies, so she contacted Jacksboro ISD to see how she could help. She was told that one of the students’ needs was for earbuds, so Buxton and her HSCC team packed up 200 earbuds as well as goody bags for teachers, delivering them this past Tuesday.
HUGS go to … Sarah Fuller, the UNT goalie, who received a unique honor this week when the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a limited-edition figure of her. Fuller gained national fame after becoming the first woman to play and score in a Power Five football game while kicking for Vanderbilt. It’s not every day you get your own bobblehead, so we encourage everyone to show their support for Fuller by grabbing one before they sell out. The bobbleheads can be purchased at bit.ly/3775GVl.
HUGS go to … the graduate program in emergency management in the University of North Texas College of Health and Public Service for being named in the top 10 colleges in the country in U.S. News & World Report‘s 2023 Best Graduate Schools rankings. UNT came in at No. 9 in the nation and No. 2 in Texas for the homeland security and emergency management category. The College of Health and Public Service also was ranked in public affairs, coming in at No. 70 in the nation and No. 4 in the state.
HUGS go to … Bunch Bikes CEO Aaron Powell, who recently visited Washington, D.C., to advocate for better access to electric cargo bikes nationwide at the bipartisan congressional bike ride. The EBIKE Act introduced last year could give U.S. consumers up to $1,500 to incentivize purchasing an e-bike as a car alternative.
HUGS go to … Matt Born, manager of Denton’s 84 Lumber store, who recently was recognized by the company as its national Manager of the Year. Born joined the company as a manager trainee 22 years ago in Clarksville, Arkansas, and has worked his way up, having managed multiple stores for 84 Lumber over the years. He currently oversees 87 people, 26 forklifts, 23 trucks, 300 million pounds of materials shipped annually and $260 million in sales in 2021.
HUGS go to … Jeff Pritts, general manager of the Embassy Suites Denton Convention Center. The hotel once again has been honored for being in the top 1% of overall guest experience for the fourth year in a row in the Embassy Suites brand, worldwide. As Josh Delgado, director of sales for the hotel, says, “Hilton Worldwide thinks of excellence when they think of Denton. This is all not possible without the leadership of our general manager, Jeff Pritts. His dedication to our guest and associates is unmatched. He is the driving force behind our hotel’s community involvement and volunteerism with United of Way of Denton County, Our Daily Bread, Cumberland Presbyterian Children’s Home, Keep Denton Beautiful, Greater Denton Arts Council among many others.” (Submitted by reader Josh Delgado)