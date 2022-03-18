HUGS go to … state Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, who has been honored by the Texas Press Association for her years of commitment to open government and accountability. For the third time, Nelson was named a Champion of Transparency by the newspaper association for her years of work protecting citizens’ access to open records, open meetings and public notices. “For almost two decades, Sen. Nelson has been a stalwart defender of transparency in bills that come before the Texas Legislature,” said Mike Hodges, executive director of the TPA. “Those who fight to protect the public’s right to know will greatly miss her when she retires from the Senate before the 2023 session.” Said Nelson: “Sunshine is a vital ingredient for good government. Texans deserve transparency and accountability, and I am proud to be recognized by the Texas Press Association with its Champion of Transparency Award.”
HUGS go to … North Central Texas College for getting more than $3.5 million in federal emergency funds for students enrolled for spring 2022 classes — including high school students enrolled at the community college and the high schoolers who are getting credit for high school and college course work. NCTC sent emails to students to notify them about their awards, which came in either $500 or $1,000 increments.
HUGS go to … author Jennifer Ross-Nazzal whose book, Making Space for Women: Stories from Trailblazing Women of NASA’s Johnson Space Center, is the first in Texas Woman’s University’s book series. The book explores the history of women working at the Johnson Space Center over the past 50 years. Ross-Nazzal will host a free public reading and talk at 6 p.m. April 5 in TWU’s Student Union at Hubbard Hall Auditorium.
Is a 100 on a health inspection good?? Hell ya it is!! Harvest House 5th perfect score in a row. ...that 97 will forever haunt me pic.twitter.com/rKDWnKHbDC— Harvest House (@HarvestHouseDTX) March 14, 2022
HUGS go to … Harvest House, a downtown Denton bar, for being so excited to get a perfect score on its health inspection that it tweeted the proof. The bar’s social media staffer said they were “haunted” by once scoring a 97 out of 100 possible points.
HUGS go to … Guyer High School student Gabriella Sauser, who won the Student Athlete Scholarship awarded by the National Society of High School Scholars. The scholarship honors dedicated student athletes who are passionate about and excel within their respective sports. Of more than 400 applicants, Gabriella was one of 10 students to receive a $2,000 scholarship.
HUGS go to … retired Denton ISD communications director (and former reporter) Sharon Cox, who will finally be honored with a ceremony and reception dedicating the Sharon Cox Communications Center. The building was named for her a good while ago, but the pandemic scuttled the reception Cox has earned. Cox ended her career with 15 years at the district, where she was a clear voice and warm presence even when under pressure. The reception is at 3 p.m. April 6 at the building, 1212 N. Elm St., next to the Stephens Administration Building.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas men’s and women’s basketball teams, which didn’t make the NCAA tournaments but are both playing in the National Invitation Tournament, the next-best postseason event. The UNT men beat Texas State in the first round on Tuesday. The UNT women played Tulsa on Thursday night. This season is the first in which both the UNT men and women are playing in the postseason in the same year. Congratulations to both teams and the UNT athletic department.
HUGS go to … the city of Denton, for installing sidewalks on the northeast and southeast corners of the roundabout at Mimosa Drive and Hinkle Drive. Walkers now are able to navigate that intersection without walking in the traffic lanes. (Submitted by reader Kaaren Day, of Denton)
HUGS go to … North Point Cafe, which was full of customers donning green and sipping coffee on St. Patrick’s Day. As part of its salute to the Irish, the breakfast and lunch establishment at 2000 W. University Drive offered each customer who wore green a free cup of coffee. More than 300 cups of coffee total were poured between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., said Ali Kohandani, the restaurant’s owner. (Submitted by reader Stephanie Patrick)
Send us your Hugs & Shrugs: We’re always looking for contributions to this editorial from readers like you. If you wish to share your praises or concerns, email them to drc@dentonrc.com.