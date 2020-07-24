HUGS go to ... the teachers and staff at Denton elementary schools for working tirelessly during the Jump Start program to create a safe and productive learning environment for students.
HUGS go to ... everyone who made it possible for Green Tree residents to connect to the city’s water now that the first resident has connected. It has been a long and costly road, but the the elation was palpable Wednesday when the first streams of water started flowing.
HUGS go to ... the employees and management at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, who took numerous precautions to help protect those who attended Thursday night’s First Refuge Ministries’ “Mask-erade Gala” at the Convention Center. For starters, all employees wore masks at all times, and guests were similarly encouraged to wear a mask, except when eating. As well, each table was spaced six feet apart with place settings, set up only after diners are seated, for four per table. It was clear that great attention and effort went into preparing as safe an environment as possible for a large event held during a worsening pandemic.
But SHRUGS go to ... the organizers of Thursday’s event, who unnecessarily exposed attendees and servers to the risk of coronavirus exposure despite the best efforts applied. As First Refuge Executive Director Paul Juarez made clear in advance of the event, it was not a fundraiser — as the annual event, postponed from March, usually is — since the nonprofit had already pulled in all the money it needs this year to provide medical and dental care, counseling and food for low-income families and residents. So if it was not an effort to raise badly needed money — “This is about celebrating Jesus,” Juarez said — then why hold it now? “Someone had to be first,” Juarez said. No, they didn’t; what we need more than anything amid the mixed messages surrounding our pandemic response is for the first person in a prominent position such as Juarez to apply the prudence and responsibility now called for. Instead of celebrating with an unnecessarily large and ill-timed gathering over dinner and stand-up comedy, why not instead donate the money spent on the gala to the many local nonprofits not nearly as fortuitous as First Refuge?
HUGS go to ... three Denton-area football players for being invited to the 2021 Under Armour All-American Game. Guyer’s Deuce Harmon was the latest to receive an invitation. Ryan’s Billy Bowman Jr. and Ja’Tavion Sanders, who are both committed to Texas, have also been selected.
HUGS go to ... Texas Department of Transportation, which after no notice on the roadwork on North Locust Street just south of University Drive, has finally smoothed out the bumps and potholes we all have endured for years.
HUGS go to ... Denton Community Theatre and Music Theatre of Denton on the new logo and name for the merging companies: Theatre Denton.
HUGS go to ... the Denton County Public Health Facebook page administrator(s) for their consistently patient and polite replies to daily misinformation posts in the comments after their daily COVID-19 news release posts. Often they’re answering the same accusations over and over, and yet they remain polite and professional in their answers. Someone over there has an immense amount of patience and likely deserves a long vacation once this is all over! (Submitted by reader Andrea Boots)