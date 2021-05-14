HUGS go to … the University of North Texas scientists currently researching efficiencies and improvements in drone technology as part of a partnership with the Army Research Lab. Among the areas of focus are ways to reduce friction and fuel pumps and expanding wing designs — all of which could eventually lead to cost reductions and improved shipping in the private and commercial sectors, outside the military applications. We applaud our hometown brain trust for their efforts to expand our horizons.
HUGS go to … the Denton City Council for approving an economic development incentive and nominating another for Ranchland Foods, whose CEO plans to move the company’s corporate headquarters to Denton from Phoenix. The move will include adding 140 jobs, with an average annual salary of just under $70,000. It was a smart (unanimous) decision by the council. The all-natural meat producer raises and harvests its animals in the U.S. and has a home-delivery service. CEO Ken Davis told the council he plans to not only make Denton home — a $6 million investment — but to expand here and in other areas of North Texas.
But SHRUGS also go to … the Denton City Council for again delaying the search for a permanent city manager. On Tuesday, the council named Catherine Clifton interim city attorney to succeed outgoing City Attorney Aaron Leal, whose last day here is scheduled for June 6. At the same time, the council decided to begin the search process for a permanent city attorney but did not want to conduct that search and the one for a city manager at the same time. That’s understandable, but Sara Hensley has been interim city manager since her predecessor, Todd Hileman, left in January, and council members opted then to delay the search process until after the May 1 election. This time, they decided to put off the search until October. The city manager, under the council-manager form of municipal government, is the CEO of the city. While council members say they are comfortable enough with Hensley as interim city manager, we believe they should have prioritized filling that top position. Now, in all likelihood, our city will go a year without having its top position filled — an implausibility hard to imagine in the private sector.
HUGS go to … the Argyle girls golf team for winning its first girls golf state championship in school history. The Lady Eagles dethroned reigning Class 4A champion Andrews earlier this week, bringing home the title after winning a scorecard playoff.
HUGS go to … a host of athletes from the University of North Texas who were honored this week for their academic performance from Conference USA. UNT had 56 athletes earn the Commissioner’s Academic Medal for the 2020-21 academic year and a record 218 named to the Commissioner’s Honor Roll. Students must maintain at least a 3.75 cumulative GPA to receive the Academic Medal and a 3.0 to be named to the Honor Roll. Congratulations to the students who made the list and the UNT officials who helped them earn those distinctions.
SHRUGS go to … any new and incumbent Denton City Council members who privately worked the telephones last weekend to deliberate on who should be our next mayor pro tem, thus violating both the spirit and letter of the Texas Open Meetings Act. We hope this is not a preview of how future appointments will be made by this new council. Residents deserve better. (Submitted by reader David Zoltner, of Denton)