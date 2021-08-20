HUGS go to ... immunocompromised residents who are getting their third COVID-19 vaccine doses, and to Denton County Public Health and other health care providers for doling them out. Fingers crossed for the next steps, including immunizing 11-year-olds and younger and protecting everyone wherever the coronavirus can lurk.
HUGS go to ... students, teachers and school staff around the area now that school is in full swing. We know one Denton teacher who says the coronavirus is simply “not allowed” in her classroom. If only it were that easy! (Thankfully, masks are mostly being worn in her classroom.)
However, SHRUGS go to the ongoing confusion around Texas with the governor’s order banning mask mandates, a patchwork of rules and practices that differ from district to district and campus to campus, a mess of lawsuits playing out in court, and a lot of frayed nerves. The Texas Education Agency reversed course and is now requiring school districts to notify families of COVID cases found within students’ classrooms; thank goodness, but compared to the notices that get sent home when a classmate is found to have lice, this is the bare minimum for a disease that’s been made more dangerous since last school year through the spread of the delta variant.
HUGS go to ... former University of North Texas golfer Lauren Cox, who is competing in Q-school for the LPGA Tour this week and has UNT coach Michael Akers at her side. Cox is one of the best players in program history and is hoping to play professionally. The first step comes in a qualifying tournament that could land her a spot on the Symetra Tour or the LPGA Tour, if she plays particularly well. Akers made the trip to California to serve as Cox’s caddy. Good luck to Cox and Akers in the tournament.
HUGS go to … University of North Texas alumna Julianna Emanski, who just saw her project pick up an award of merit from the Best Shorts Film Competition in California. Emanski’s Lumedia Musicworks is a Dallas-Fort Worth early music company that braids baroque music into cinema, and the company won the award for “Eternal Source of Light,” which bookends Handel’s Furie Terribili and Eternal Source with a short story of a furious woman comforted by an understanding friend. The company is using social media to lure a new audience to old music. The short film was directed by Eliza P. Smith of Dallas, a music teacher at Dallas International School and a former member of Lumedia, and it was shot in “The Cave Without a Name” in Boerne.