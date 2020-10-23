HUGS go to … the Denton City Council for approving economic development grants to tech companies From The Future and TeamOfDefenders. The combined $350,000 will be delivered on a performance basis. The companies are expected to create more than 150 high-wage jobs over the next decade, and that’s good news for a city that faces stiff competition from its neighbors for industry. As Denton continues to grow, it is critical for council members to recognize and embrace common-sense solutions for sometimes-complex issues. This is one example of officials doing just that.
HUGS go to … the downtown Denton bar/restaurant community, which this past week welcomed the arrival of the newest addition to the downtown scene, Vinyl Lounge, literally with open arms. Vinyl Lounge owner Tom Martin told us of how tight and supportive the downtown bar and restaurant owners are, with a number of them helping the Vinyl Lounge staff prepare for their pandemic-delayed soft opening on the 14th and grand opening on the 16th. Just goes to show, once again, that when in need, we have a community that readily responds.
HUGS go to ... the University of North Texas Athletics Department, which this week extended the Ticket Assurance Program it instituted before football season through the upcoming basketball season. UNT season ticket holders will have recourse if games are canceled or capacity restrictions prevent fans from attending due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ticket holders will be able to apply payments to future UNT athletics events, convert payments to donations to the Mean Green Scholarship Fund or receive a refund. The program has paid dividends during football season and will give UNT fans peace of mind as they consider purchasing tickets for men’s and women’s basketball season.
HUGS go to … Bill E. Utter Jr., of Bill Utter Ford, who participated in a virtual reading party Thursday with First Book and the Ford Fund, which announced it is investing $200,000 to help keep young students learning during the pandemic. Thousands of students in Houston- and Dallas-area Title 1 schools participated in the virtual reading party. Utter Jr. helped nominate Title 1 schools (including Pecan Creek Elementary) across the First Book network, with the Ford Fund and Texas Ford Dealers collaborating with First Book to provide 30,000 books and other critically needed school supplies to 1,500 educators and their students.
SHRUGS go to … anyone who purposefully manipulates photographs or written documents to present a political candidate in a light that is anything but factual. We would expect such deception from foreign adversaries such as Russia or Iran, but to have such dirty tricks orchestrated from within Denton County — as happened this past week involving a Denton city race — is truly deplorable. And while some may excuse these tactics as playful or fun, their impact is anything but when they affect future leadership and decision-making. So knock it off.
HUGS go to … the U.S. Census Bureau employees, who have spent the past 2½ months working to collect data for the government. They went door to door in the heat of August and September. They had some people politely say “no” to their request for info, and others slammed the door in their faces. It was a hard job, but the census takers worked nonstop to do an essential task during these hard times. Thank you! (Submitted by reader Maribeth Koch, of Denton)