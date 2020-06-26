HUGS go to ... University of North Texas professor Dina Castro, who was named to the steering committee for the Texans Care for Children Early Childhood English Learner Initiative. The program helps Texas children up to age 8 who are English language learners. As part of the initiative, which will assess the effectiveness of early childhood classroom and program strategies across Texas, the committee will help identify challenges and opportunities for English learners during pandemic-related homeschooling.
SHRUGS go to ... the Denton County government for failing to follow the lead of surrounding counties such as Dallas and Tarrant in mandating that local businesses force employees and customers to wear masks. We are in the middle of an unprecedented spike in cases and increased positivity rates for Denton County (as seen also in Dallas and Tarrant counties), yet our elected leaders all seem to be waiting on someone else to force their hand in insisting that one of the most effective measures for curbing the coronavirus be mandated. The reason public health director Matt Richardson said he is not recommending the mandate is because medical infrastructure can “absorb a spike.” As one letter writer already noted, that is a reactive, not proactive, strategy — and the reason you mandate masks now is to ensure you don’t overwhelm area hospitals instead of waiting until a much-worse crisis develops. Of the 10 largest counties in the state by population, Denton and Collin counties are the only ones without a mask mandate. At this point, what are we waiting for?
HUGS go to ... the volunteers at Court Appointed Special Advocates of Denton County for providing critical court advocacy for 534 abused and neglected children in Denton County so far this year. CASA has continued to recruit community advocates during the COVID-19 pandemic, virtually swearing in 18 volunteers in late May. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, go to casadenton.org/volunteer.
SHRUGS go to ... the Guyer aquatics booster club for hosting a banquet that did not follow Denton ISD and Denton County guidelines on COVID-19. The banquet did not require attendees to wear masks or social distance, as people were seated closer than 6 feet apart. A former student-athlete who attended the banquet later tested positive for the coronavirus.
HUGS go to ... Denton Police Department Lt. Bob Summers, who retired June 19 after 47 years with the department. We thank you for your service, Lt. Summers, and wish you a restful, happy retirement. (Submitted by reader Billy Matthews, of Denton.)
SHRUGS go to ... the folks putting up the “vote for me for mayor” signs. The election is still over four months away. (Submitted by reader Max Lake.)