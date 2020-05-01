HUGS go to ... the Denton Parks and Recreation Department for rolling with the COVID-19 punches. The department has refunded nearly $170,000 that residents had already paid in program fees and discount passes, including passes to Water Works Park, which will be closed this summer. In the meantime, the department has set up a virtual recreation center, dentonparkshub.com, with ideas and activities to keep moving and stay healthy this summer.
HUGS go to ... Guyer High School junior Jessica Larry, who on Tuesday — National Superhero Day — delivered care packages to essential workers at Medical City Denton and various firehouses around Denton, all while dressed as one of The Incredibles. The 10-year veteran of the Girl Scouts — and the reigning Miss Harris County’s Outstanding Teen with the Miss Texas/Miss America Organization — dropped off sodas, chips and cookies in support, from one masked superhero to another.
But speaking of masks, SHRUGS go to ... those dispensing with the social graces amid the social distancing by discarding personal protective equipment such as latex gloves and masks wherever they may fall. Photos have been emailed to the Denton Record-Chronicle showing such PPEs littering trails in the community, making for an unsightly pathway, pandemic or not. As we inch closer to normalcy’s return, let’s all do our parts to ensure it’s in the same shape as we left it.
HUGS go to ... the crew at Rose Costumes who have transitioned to mask makers. We knew the local business had started sewing masks shortly after officials started prohibiting public gatherings, but we were awed to learn the staff of seven and 50 volunteers had stitched more than 11,000. And we’re touched that each and every mask has been donated.
HUGS go to ... Argyle senior Rhyle McKinney for being named Class 4A Player of the Year by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. McKinney led the Lady Eagles to their seventh-straight appearance in a championship game this past season. She ends her high school career with three state titles and will go down as one of the most decorated players in school history.
HUGS also go to ... the University Interscholastic League and Argyle boys basketball team. The Eagles will receive gold medals from the UIL after the state tournament was postponed in March and canceled earlier this month. Argyle went 33-4 and won the Class 4A Region I title, advancing to the state tournament before the season was shut down.
HUGS go to ... University of North Texas professor Nga “Angie” Vu, who designed and made an antimicrobial, reusable, washable mask that fits astonishingly well. And the mask, priced at $15, really does cool your breath and wick moisture as you breathe. It’s worth noting that Vu’s masks have applications for her students when they return to campus. She teaches pattern making and construction sewing, and she’s hoping to partner with UNT researchers to continue the project.
HUGS go to ... the Denton Fire Department for surveying local nursing homes to ascertain how prepared the city’s 16 nursing homes are in terms of medical supplies needed during the pandemic. The department helped four nursing homes connect to get supplies they were short on.