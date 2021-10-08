HUGS go to … all the workers and volunteers on the ground for Denton County Public Health’s drive-thru vaccine clinics as the county returns to that model for the booster rollout. Dozens of monitors, nurses, police officers, military personnel and traffic assistants were in action this past week in Little Elm helping to guide our most vulnerable residents through the process of receiving their Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots. Just like at Texas Motor Speedway months prior, the experience resembled a fine-tuned machine — a deliberate response to a necessary undertaking.
HUGS go to … University of North Texas professor Pudur Jagadeeswaran, whose research has led him to the discovery of a novel drug for treating potentially life-threatening blood clotting disorders. Jagadeeswaran, a professor in the Biological Sciences Department, has identified a way to manipulate a protein called TFPI with a drug currently being used in cancer treatments, allowing for treatment of the clotting disorders with fewer side effects.
HUGS go to … Elena Lusk, the director of housing initiatives for the United Way of Denton County. Lusk just earned the statewide 2021 Texas Homeless Network Award for Outstanding Community Service. The network has presented this award for the past 20 years, highlighting the work of people who work to end homelessness in their communities. The network invited Lusk to attend the network’s conference and awards lunch last Tuesday. Denton has seen its homeless population surge in recent years and Lusk is among those who are working to find permanent solutions for people experiencing homelessness in Denton County.
HUGS go to … the Texas Lantana chapter of National Charity League for delivering hand-painted “kindness rocks” to 26 local fire stations and police departments as part of the chapter’s commemoration of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The rocks were painted with inspiring messages and images to be placed in department and station landscaping, or for the first responders to give to local businesses and nursing homes. The charity league is a mother-daughter organization that emphasizes leadership, philanthropy and culture. The local chapter also gave some healthful treats to first responders and brought treats to the fire station dogs.
. @POTUS - "It doesn't matter when. It doesn't, whether it's in six minutes, six days, or six weeks -- we're going to get it done."— Michael Burgess, MD (@michaelcburgess) October 4, 2021
Three sixes in a row, just one more sign this President's agenda is not good for America. https://t.co/5eGkHvFsCI
SHRUGS go to … U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, who made a “666” reference Monday afternoon on Twitter in a wry criticism of the economic package and infrastructure bill Democrats have been trying to push through. Burgess was riffing on President Biden’s remark that the bill would become a 10-year plan to shore up American infrastructure, regardless if it took “six minutes, six days or six weeks” to shepherd it through. As one responder noted, “If you disagree with the President’s agenda, then spell out substantive reasons for your differences. That’s what I expect from my US Rep …” We too would like to see a more thoughtful, constructive dialogue in Washington, full of details and counter-proposals and free of mindless sniping and devilish dog whistles.
HUGS go to … the Denton High School Class of 1968. The classmates are incredibly close and several years ago formed a class prayer team of 100 classmates who pray for members of the class whenever a need arises. Recently, a classmate passed away who had no remaining family or funds. The prayer team coordinator sent out a request for donations to cover the costs of cremation and a plaque. The very generous classmates gave enough money to cover the costs with $1,025 left over. The class voted to donate the money to Shiloh Gardens in memory of Diane Wynn to help pay the garden’s water bill. Shiloh Gardens has produced and sent 40,000 pounds of food directly to their 13 partner organizations, resulting in countless struggling families being fed. The class is happy that countless men, women and children will receive fresh fruits and vegetables. (Submitted by reader Vicki Adams Storrie, DHS Class of 1968)
