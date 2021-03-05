HUGS go to … anyone whose vehicle took the brunt of the sinkhole near the University of North Texas before city staff began repairing it. The sinkhole opened up late Wednesday at Union Circle and West Prairie Street after a 6-inch water main break. HUGS also go to … city crews, who responded quickly and had the road opened again by Friday morning.
SHRUGS go to … Gov. Greg Abbott for revoking the statewide mask mandate and allowing businesses to return to 100% occupancy despite guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and leading health authorities that masks and social distancing help slow the spread of COVID-19 and should continue until we reach herd immunity. With the state’s current vaccination rate for COVID-19 remaining in the single digits, and with most residents still not eligible for vaccine waitlists, this is an obvious case of Texas getting the cart ahead of the horse. Make no mistake, all of us want a return to “normal” — but we also need the state to be prudent about when it releases the reins.
HUGS go to … area schools that have agreed, at least for the time being, to continue with existing pandemic safety protocols. We encourage all schools to continue placing the safety of staff, teachers and students ahead of politics and complacency when the state mask mandate is lifted in the coming week.
HUGS go to … University of North Texas research scientist Kelly Albus, who was awarded a grant from the Texas Geography Education Fund — with funding from National Geographic — to introduce middle school students to citizen science. Albus will lead a team of interdisciplinary faculty in a project that invites students and teachers to help map air quality in their communities using sensors and geographic information system (GIS) technology.
HUGS go to … the Ponder girls basketball team for making the state semifinal for just the second time in school history. The Lady Lions beat Gunter 42-29 on Tuesday night to claim the Class 3A Region II area title. Ponder will play Brownfield on Saturday morning in the 3A semifinal — which is the team’s first appearance since 1998.
HUGS go to … University of North Texas athletics. Wins over Big 12 Conference teams are hard to come by for schools that compete outside of the elite conferences in college athletics, but UNT picked up two on Thursday. The UNT women’s soccer team knocked off the Sooners 1-0 behind a penalty kick goal from Michelle Gonzalez. The UNT volleyball team rallied from a set down to win 3-1 behind 13 kills from Rhett Robinson. The win was UNT’s first over a Big 12 team in volleyball since 2017. Here’s a tip of the hat to UNT for one of the more eventful Thursdays in recent program history.