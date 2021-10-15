SHRUGS go to … Guyer High School administrators, who did not take any steps to reassure or inform parents regarding an alleged sexual assault last week on campus until an email sent late Thursday from the principal to parents letting them know they would not be welcome on campus for Friday’s planned protest. The student-led walkout that took place Friday was in response not only to the allegations from a week prior but also to the purported yearslong neglect across the school district to issues of sexual harassment and aggression toward female students. We understand the need to ensure a full and safeguarded criminal investigation of allegations like this, but in this day and age, it’s simply impossible to just ignore a social media tempest such as that which preceded Friday’s walkout and hope to limit the damage. In this case, not addressing the concerns being shared only proved that the assertions of a culture of disregard were largely valid.
HUGS go to … the students and parents who availed themselves of this nation’s free speech protections to peaceably assemble and petition the government for a redress of grievances. HUGS also go to … the Denton Police Department personnel and Denton ISD leadership who ensured a safe gathering Friday and allowed media, including this newspaper, access to provide a full, fair and accurate account of the day’s activities.
HUGS go to … Carlos Araoz of Sanger, whose donation helped make possible the new Nature Center at Ray Roberts Lake State Park’s Johnson Branch Unit. The goal of the center — which includes a much-larger-than-life-size model of a monarch caterpillar, in all its bold yellow, black and white striped glory — is to teach kids about the outdoors. The center was dedicated last weekend to the Araoz family — specifically Eulalia, his late wife, who Carlos Araoz said taught him, a “city boy who couldn’t tell a sparrow from an eagle,” about the wonders of nature and why we must preserve it.
HUGS go to … the University of North Texas Police Department for teaching the UNT community about the dangers of drinking and driving over the past couple of weeks. The UNT Police Department’s goal — which all of us in the larger Denton community share — is to help keep Denton safe and DWI free.
SHRUGS go to … the topsy-turvy weather this week, which alternated between violent thunderstorms, sunny skies, rain squalls and cool breezes — in other words, typical Texas weather. The storm that blew through the area Sunday night left 446 Denton Municipal Electric customers without power as a result of toppled trees and downed power lines. But HUGS also go to … Mother Nature for sparing our area the worst of the storm’s impact and leaving cooler fall weather in its wake.
HUGS go to … fans of the University of North Texas football team, which has endured a rough start to its season and entered its game against Marshall on Friday night at Apogee Stadium sitting at 1-4. The Mean Green were riding a four-game losing streak heading into its third Conference USA game of the year. But UNT was still averaging more than 18,000 fans in its two home games so far this season, despite those struggles. Here’s a tip of the hat to the UNT faithful who have remained, well, faithful to the program.
SHRUGS go to … Gina Peddy, the Carroll school district’s executive director of curriculum and instruction, who last week suggested to teachers concerned about House Bill 3979 that if they have a book about the Holocaust in their classroom, they should also offer students access to a book from an “opposing” perspective. First reported by our news partner, NBC5, Peddy was offering teachers tips on how to structure their classrooms after the state Legislature barred the teaching of “critical race theory” in Texas classrooms. This episode not only exposes the fallacy of Texas’ attempts to legislate in the classroom but also proves that not every topic has two sides — that there is no equivalent “opposing” perspective to the truth.