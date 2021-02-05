HUGS go to … Denton City Council members who agreed with a study by consultants Reinvestment Fund and Atria Planning that developing smaller single-family homes, such as duplexes, triplexes, townhomes and condominiums, is the best way to alleviate the affordable housing shortage in Denton. While all council members do not agree on that solution — two of them say their constituents don’t want any rental properties “in their backyards” — it is a common-sense approach in a college town to build as many affordable rental properties and middle-income homes as possible. The study was chock full of data on renters’ and buyers’ income, the average price of a home in Denton, the average rent for an apartment in Denton and other useful statistics. If the council is going to hire consultants to advise it on how to manage its affordable housing problem, it would do well to listen to them.
HUGS go to … University of North Texas professor Danielle Cooper and former UNT doctoral student Kathryn Ostermeier, who teamed up to study how health care workers’ involvement in COVID-19 response affects emotional exhaustion and depression risk factors. The work has implications for further understanding the correlation between large-scale medical events with pronounced morbidity rates and provider well-being.
HUGS go to … UNT Deputy Athletic Director Hank Dickenson, who was recently named the board chair of Serve Denton. Serve Denton is a local nonprofit that connects other human services nonprofits to affordable office space and brings charitable assistance to people in need under one roof.
HUGS go to … the Lake Dallas community after longtime assistant football coach Bill Cosper passed away on Jan. 30. Cosper, 62, spent 26 years in coaching and had been at Lake Dallas for the past eight years. We salute his long legacy and pray his memory is a blessing to those left to mourn his loss.
HUGS go to … those involved in the vaccination efforts in Denton County. How much we appreciate the professional and organized manner in which the COVID vaccines have been issued for the past two weeks! The unsung heroes need to be praised, especially Judge Andy Eads; Commissioner Diane Edmondson; Matt Richardson of Denton County Public Health; Eric Hutmacher, Denton County emergency manager; Brenda Gormley, of CERT volunteers; and Seth Roberts and Denton County volunteers, among countless others. You have done so much to improve the lives and health of all of us in Denton County, and we all applaud each of the volunteers! Thank you! (Submitted by readers Judy and Chuck Stoughton, of Denton)
And, of course, extra HUGS go to … all of the first responders and volunteers helping out at Texas Motor Speedway during the mass vaccination events. Your hard work and preparations have made this critical process the epitome of efficiency.