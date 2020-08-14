HUGS go to ... the family of Guyer senior Dylan Dorrell. Dorrell died unexpectedly on Thursday morning after completing a workout with the Wildcats’ cross country team. He was found unconscious and unresponsive in a bathroom at South Lakes Park. A GoFundMe campaign designed to help Dorrell’s family with various expenses has raised $31,470 as of 11:15 a.m. Friday.
HUGS go to ... Denton County Public Health employee Jennifer Romaszewski, who recently was selected as one of nine individuals across the country to participate in the 2020 Population Health Training in Place Program sponsored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During the one-year, on-the-job professional development opportunity, participants engage in a training experience using projects from their day-to-day work. Participants also receive formal mentoring and training from experts, both internal and external to CDC, while staying in their current positions. “Being selected for this program is an honor, not just for Jennifer, but for our entire department,” DCPH director Matt Richardson said in a news release announcing the selection.
HUGS go to ... Rose Costumes and its volunteers, who have continued to make masks for organizations in need. During this difficult and continuing pandemic, in which all of us are impacted in so many ways, it’s reassuring to have so many community members, like those at Rose Costumes, step up for the benefit of all.
SHRUGS go to ... the Arbor Day Foundation, which recently sent a community member a large packet with a certificate of appreciation for participating in the 2020 Texas Tree Survey. We love the recognition and the survey — but doesn’t it seem against the organization’s core efforts to send superfluous papers?
HUGS go to ... the University of North Texas athletics department, which continues to work hard to keep its athletes safe in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. School officials put in a host of safety measures designed to prevent the spread of the disease earlier this summer. Those precautions appear to be making a significant impact as UNT reported over the weekend that it had just one active case of COVID-19, while 18 members of the department have recovered from an infection. Those numbers are encouraging considering UNT has five teams back on campus in addition to coaching and support staffs. Here’s a tip of our hats to UNT for the job it is doing.
HUGS go to ... the family of Kay Lamb. The well-known and well-loved Denton performer recently suffered a stroke. Her daughter, also a singer, reported to Lamb’s Facebook friends that Kay was still in intensive care at a Denton hospital. Her friends, family and the Denton Record-Chronicle are hoping and praying that Lamb makes a full recovery and can return to the local stage, where she has delighted audiences for decades with a voice fit for opera and a wonderful sense of comedy.