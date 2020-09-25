HUGS go to … the winners of the Denton Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards: Texas Woman’s University Chancellor Carine Feyten won the night’s top honor for all she’s done for the Denton community, and East Side Denton was named small business of the year. Both of the top winners deserve all the praise, especially for the grace and grit shown during the many challenges brought by the ongoing pandemic.
SHRUGS go to … the Denton City Council for taking almost 10 hours to complete a work session and special meeting that included issues that have been discussed repeatedly, for months — namely, the declaration of disaster and the effort by Historic Denton to secure grant funding to pay for a survey. A more efficient way to conduct the public’s business during open meetings must be found. Taxpayers deserve it, and elected officials should expect it.
HUGS go to … Frenchy Rheault, who typically seems like Denton’s beacon of cheer. We think the Man of the Orange Vans might be a little down, though, because his blue message van on Loop 288 shouted “PRAY FOR PEACE” on Friday morning. We feel you, Frenchy. This hug’s on us.
SHRUGS go to … the naysayers who greeted a recent article about the Holiday Lighting Festival going mostly virtual with grousing. The event is still in the planning stages, and officials are considering the drive-up elements.
SHRUGS also go to … the Halloween grinches grumbling about people getting a jump on spooky yard decorations. Let people celebrate. This year has been a real drag.
And HUGS go to … the house on Forrestridge Drive that has an unassuming pair of stripe-stockinged legs poking out of a flower bed. It’s never out of season to dream of dropping a house on the Wicked Witch of the East. It hasn’t felt like we’re in Kansas anymore since March.
HUGS go to … Guyer, Braswell, Ryan, Denton and Lake Dallas football teams as they began their seasons on Friday night. Class 5A and 6A teams were delayed by nearly a month under the UIL’s COVID-19 fall sports guidelines.
HUGS go to … state Rep. Lynn Stucky, who came by the Denton High School Cheerleaders Spirit Gear Sale this past Saturday and made a contribution! (Contributed by Denton County Commissioner Hugh Coleman)